A home in Port St. John’s wowed social media users with its luxurious offerings to wanderers.

Mzansi was amazed by an extraordinary seafood restaurant in the Eastern Cape. Image: @easterncapetourism

The property is a perfect getaway spot after hours of being on the road exploring new places.

SA gushes over beautiful seafood restaurant in EC

Villages in the Eastern Cape are known to be the most dry and boring places in South Africa. One home that makes good money from opening its doors to strangers proved this to be false.

A homeowner turned their property into a homestay where travellers could enjoy a refreshing meal and massage. Their seafood cuisine, straight from the ocean, melted hearts.

This experience allows for explorers to learn more about the Eastern Cape culture and lifestyle.

Watch the video below:

SA to experience economic growth in summer 2024

According to Tourism Update, Durban is expected to experience a great economic boost during the festive season. The renewed focus on tourism is estimated to create over 11,000 jobs.

Deputy Head of Durban Tourism Winile Mntungwa shared that the province will welcome about 1.3 million visitors, make R2.5 billion in direct spending, and add an estimated R6.3 billion to GDP.

Mzansi reacts to lovely homestay in Eastern Cape

Social media users were wowed by impressive hospitality at a homestay in Port St, John’s:

@Lelethu Kraqa said:

“As a tourism teacher, I find this video fulfilling. How I wish my learners would visit such a place just to experience what we teach them.”

@Lela praised the lovely home:

“What a holistic homestay; the tranquility is unmatched.”

@MimiFakade was amazed:

“This is unique and beautiful.”

@Mfazi_Wephepha🇿🇦 was mind-blown:

“This looks so inviting; I definitely need to come.”

@kearabilwemogari loved the creativity:

“This is such a brilliant idea! Wow, I can’t wait to visit EC.”

@Shelley ❤️ commented:

“Authentic, absolutely stunning food.”

