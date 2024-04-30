A woman came through with travel content showing the top 10 must visit spots in Cape Town and related costs

She ascended to new heights, and captured breathtaking views atop the iconic Table Mountain

TikTok users loved the TikTok video and said she curated her unforgettable experience with flair

A woman showed her Cape Town adventure in a TikTok video. Image: @malawian_traveller

Source: TikTok

A Malawian content creator shared her ultimate Cape Town experience in a TikTok video. She showed 10-must-see places for tourists.

Malawi shares CPT itinerary

From the elegance of wine tasting to the thrill of ascending Table Mountain via cable car, each activity was documented.

The video showcased Cape Town's diverse offerings, with highlights including a helicopter ride and unwinding on the pristine sands of Clifton Beach.

She also went on a breathtaking sunset champagne cruise and enjoyed a scenic city tour on the Red Bus.

Video excites TikTok users

The clip was shared on the TikTok page @malawian_traveller and got thousands of views and netizens buzzing.

Watch the video below:

Netizens flooded the comments with excitement and appreciation. Many said they are eager to explore Cape Town after seeing the helpful video.

See a few reactions below:

@sandmMngadi said:

"There are 3 things I haven’t experienced on this list! Can’t wait to do all of them."

@thokozane stated:

"Add bike riding at white sand."

@tauyentsho posted:

"If you didn't go to Rands Cape Town then you haven't experienced Cape Town vibe."

@senzzzz3 wrote:

"The content I have signed up for. "

@malefalifie highlighted:

"R2000 helicopter ride for 15min per person? "

@thatomotswagole commented:

"What’s the name of the place in Hout Bay with the band? Is it daily?"

@tariejane mentioned:

"Thank you, I really needed this. Aaww you were looking good too. "

@sinclairmateus855 added:

"I've been there a week ago, and it was very nice. We went to Groot Constantia which is now the wine tasting. We went to Clifton Beach and the water was so cold but nice still."

Woman gets 5-day access to 80 CPT attractions

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that going to Cape Town for its culture and natural beauty doesn't have to burn a hole in your pocket.

One savvy woman took TikTok along for the 5-day journey as she uncovered the city's wonders without breaking the bank. Her first stop? City Sightseeing, where she snagged a Mega City Pass, that granted her access to more than 80 attractions.

Source: Briefly News