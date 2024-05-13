One lady was left devastated by her partner, and she took to social media to speak about it

In the video, the woman revealed that she spent over R30K for her lobola just for her partner to pay R10K

The clip captured the attention of many people online as many rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

A lady shared a terrible encounter which shocked many online users in a video making rounds on social media.

A lady shared her heartbreaking lobola story in a TikTok video. Image: @dr_khosahp

Source: TikTok

Woman spends R30k on lobola man pays only R10k

TikTok user @dr_khosahp uploaded a video where she revealed that she spent over R30K on her lobola negotiations preparations, where she catered for her partner's uncles. She went on to state that her partner paid R10K, and they informed her that they would return to settle the rest; however, to her surprise, they never returned.

The clip grabbed the attention of many people online and became a hit. It clocked over R103K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok within one day of its publication.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi has questions

Many people side-eye the woman as they rush to her comments section to express their thoughts, while others inquire about more information.

Lulu20211 said:

"We need a story time. Is that why you broke up with him?"

Mommy shared:

"Mine came with R1000.00 for the first time I’ve never been so embarrassed."

Lindy added:

"Mara, is there supposed to be a ceremony during lobola negotiations, guys? That is a meeting mos between two families to discuss, so why the ceremony?"

User footage wrote:

"First visit is a small thing, no invites, just a family thing."

Samkelisiwe Jiyana said:

"We deserve the full story!!!!"

Bhut'Jama asked:

"Someone balance me what's wrong with 10k."

