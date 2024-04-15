A young woman took to social media to showcase how she got married without knowing

The lady shared a clip of her trying out the wedding dress to her being encored to her husband

Netizens loved the woman's content as they rushed to the comments section to shower her with heartwarming messages

This young lady was surprised with a wedding, and people were left in awe of her story. She shared the video on TikTok.

A young lady shocked online users after revealing in a TikTok video that she got married without knowing. Image: @gracemwale0632

Source: TikTok

Woman says she got married without knowing

This young lady received a surprise of a lifetime. @gracemwale0632 uploaded a video on TikTok revealing that she got married without knowing. The clip shows the young lady trying on a wedding dress at a bridal shop. The stunner stated that her man lied to her that a bridal shop needed a model to showcase their latest gown, so she went along to execute the task, not knowing it was her dress for her wedding.

As the clip continued, the young lady was in a car and escorted to her partner. She then showed off her ring. At the end of the video, she unveiled her husband and herself standing in the streets in their wedding attire.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Taking to her TikTok captions, she said:

"How I got married without knowing did not know was getting married."

Watch the video below:

Online users react to the woman's clip

Many people were shocked by the lady's revelation as they rushed to the comment section to express their thoughts, while others simply cracked d jokes in the comments

Smk bae said:

"It seems like he also got married without knowing."

Ntokozo Sithole added:

"Nothing could've prepared me for the groom."

Lung'ile wrote:

"As long as you’re happy."

Matildaclemz poked fun at the woman, saying:

"Now I know why he didn’t tell u… bruh is scared u will say no!! That suit."

Tamikabuntinghamm commented:

"Maybe they are not in the financial situation for him to be dressed as nice as his beautiful bride but still made sure she looked and felt like a queen; he still looks great. Congratulations, newlyweds."

Bride takes centre stage with dazzling dance and stunning dress at wedding

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a stunning bride dancing at her wedding reception along with her bridesmaids has left many netizens in awe.

The TikTok video shared by the bride's friend, Zuki Lamani (@zuki_lamani), shows the beautiful bridesmaids all dolled up and dressed in black gowns dancing before the entrance of the decorated wedding venue before opening up the floor for their dear friend, the bride.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News