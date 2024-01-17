A viral TikTok video showcases a stunning South African bride in a figure-hugging gown at her wedding reception

In the now-viral video, the beautiful bride demonstrates a captivating the dance floor with her bridesmaids beside her

The post has gained much traction from awestruck netizens who complimented the bridal party and the wedding

A bride and her bridesmaids danced like they were in the club at a wedding. Image: @zuki_lamani

A video of a stunning bride dancing at her wedding reception along with her bridesmaids has left many netizens in awe.

Bride stuns in body-hugging wedding dress

The TikTok video shared by the bride's friend, Zuki Lamani (@zuki_lamani), shows the beautiful bridesmaids all dolled up and dressed in black gowns dancing before the entrance of the decorated wedding venue before opening up the floor for their dear friend, the bride.

The bride donned a white, form-fitting dress with crystal hand embroidery, accentuating her tiny waist and curvy figure.

The bride danced and made her way down the reception party aisle as vibey music played in the background.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the wedding party

Mzansi netizens were in awe of the beauty of the bride and her bridal party as they showered the ladies with love in the comments. Others commented on how vibey the wedding was, comparing it to a club-like setting.

Thaby J commented:

"Zuki's table beautiful bride and bridesmaids ."

Dikeledi Diidii Lumb said:

"A baddie wedding."

Misspearl___ said:

"Ngubani Cameraman? ."

Lindokuhle Nkabindecommenetd:

"Her body????Yeses!!!!!!!!"

Ntombi reacted:

"Anisebahle ❤️❤️❤️."

Sbonny M responded:

"Her dress. Iyamfanela."

ezrawagas replied:

"Wedding at the club, uzothi ngasho ."

Bride and groom's infectious energy and dance goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that amidst the vibrant backdrop of a South African wedding celebration, a newlywed couple took to the dance floor, their infectious energy and playful spirit instantly captivating the hearts of millions.

The viral TikTok video shared by @primeexclusiveevents captured the essence of their love, a heartwarming blend of joy and lightheartedness that transcended cultural boundaries.

The bride's radiant smile mirrored the vibrant hues of the celebration, while the groom's playful antics added a touch of lighthearted charm to their performance.

