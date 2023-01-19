An overexcited slender bride owned the spotlight with her dramatic entry at her wedding reception

She was filmed with her husband in their stunning outfits as they danced across the pathway to the front

While some netizens were amazed that she was able to deliver her dance moves in high heels, some said she was in a rush

A viral video spotlighting an overexcited bride's dramatic entrance to her wedding reception with her white husband has sparked a stir on social media.

The pair happily danced to Heavy Load, a popular song by top-tier Ghanaian rapper Eno Barony, across the pathway to the front at their wedding.

What the couple wore to the wedding reception

The bride donned a colourful sleeveless dress with a bare neck for the occasion and boosted her confidence with high heels.

Reactions as bride dances in high heels at her wedding. Photo credit: mc_marcantwi (TikTok).

The groom sported an all-white traditional outfit for their wedding reception, where guests cheered them. He was completely upstaged by the bride during their performance.

The couple's video, shared on TikTok by mc_marcantwi, has raked in 1.2 million views at the time of this report.

''Give way! Give way for the white man’s wife. Bride: @Missfiscaofficial ...'' portions of tmc_marcantwi's caption read.

Netizens who reacted were fixated on the bride's attitude and hyper mood at her wedding. While some were amazed that she was able to deliver her dance moves in high heels, some said she was overexcited.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens commented on the dancing video of the couple

Candice commented:

"When they say you won’t get married because of your attitude and you finally get married."

NaaSelly said:

''Wopre paa wai. Eiish. Anyway, congrats!"

SaaMax posted:

"Me thinking she over do am. Lol."

Miss_Takyiwaa asked:

"Why isn’t anybody talking about the heels?"

Awesome Foodie said:

"Not me thinking her heels would disappoint her."

User4620408881621 commented:

"Let’s be real here, if the bride wasn’t this lively, the ceremony would have been boring."

Adepa911 said:

"I tap into your blessings and happiness darling, Franca."

MaameEsssyy commented:

"The fact that she did all this with this high heels effortlessly."

Akosua International posted:

"Oprega nieeeeee London."

