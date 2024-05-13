One lady took to social media to show off various conversations with her father, who is tired of her ways

The TikTok video gained massive attention online and received many views, likes and comments

People were amused by her clip as they rushed to the comments section to crack jokes, while others simply laughed it off

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman unveiled her various conversations with her dad and the video went viral online, leaving many in stitches.

A lady shared hilarious conversations with her father, who is fed up with her late nights out, in a TikTok video. Image: @oratile_mor

Source: Instagram

Woman shows how her dad is tired of her being on the streets

One strict father was not having it with his daughter's shenanigans and was extremely fed up with it. The young lady, who goes by the TikTok handle @oratile_mor, shared a screengrab of her various conversations with her dad on the video platform.

The dad of the stunner asked her to return home around 9pm, and she replied by saying she was waiting for "Taaljard"; however, the father still insisted that she return home because it was late. As the video continued, @oratile_mor's dad asked her yet again to go back home as he was "worried about car thefts." He also stated that he would "open a criminal charge."

In one of the conversations with her father, @oratile_mor's dad said he dislikes it when his daughter is around because she always returns home late.

Take a look at the video.

Mzansi weigh on the woman's clip

The footage grabbed the attention of many people online and gathered over 90K views, along with thousands of likes and comments. The lady's video amused many as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts while others cracked jokes.

Pearl Nyathi was amused:

"I died when I saw criminal case."

RachaelStevens was in awe of the father-daughter relationship:

"This is kinda cute, always wants to make sure you’re safe.. he’s dramatic, though."

Cai added:

"You are really suffering."

Karabo commented:

"Your dad is my favourite person; the criminal case for a remote is making me weak."

Nene shared:

"That's both my parents, but my mom is worse; she's just like your dad; 8 pm is too late in the night to be outside."

Strict mum cuts her daughter's fresh manicure nails in Video

Briefly News previously reported a Nigerian lady had lamented on social media after her mum used scissors to cut her artificial nails.

She took her to TikTok to showcase how she looked at the artificial nails and followed up with a scene of her mum shortening them with scissors. The kid then wrapped up her video with a scene of the new look of her nails after her mother's action.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News