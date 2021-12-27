Who is Erin Sutton? Everything you need to know about Paul Stanley’s wife

Who is Erin Stanley? She is an American business lady and celebrity spouse known for being the wife of Paul Stanley, a legendary hard rock musician, songwriter, and painter. Keep reading to discover what you probably did not know regarding Paul Stanley’s wife.

Paul Stanley, 69, has been in the limelight since the 1970s, having co-founded the KISS hard rock band in 1973. He is the band’s rhythm guitarist and co-lead vocalist. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has also written and co-written some of their tunes since the group’s inception. They have released over 30 albums over their close to 50-year reign in the rock industry.

How old is Erin Sutton?

Erin Sutton’s age is 49 years in 2021, according to numerous publications. Therefore, her year of birth is around 1975. Despite making several public appearances alongside her famous husband, Erin cherishes privacy and has not revealed much about her personal life.

How did Paul Stanley meet Erin Sutton?

The couple met at a restaurant in the 1980s and dated for several years before tying the knot on 19th November 2005. Paul Stanley and Erin Sutton’s wedding was held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Pasadena, California.

The couple is blessed with three children. They include son Colin Michael (2006), daughter Sarah Brianna (2009), and daughter Emily Grace (2011). Paul cherishes his wife and their kids and often expresses it on social media.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has another son, Evan, from his first marriage. His first wife was Pamela Bowen, an American actress, and they were together from 1992 to 2001.

Erin Sutton’s career

Nothing is known regarding Erin Sutton’s occupation, although various publications reveal that she is a business lady.

Erin Sutton’s net worth

The net worth of Erin Sutton’s wife cannot be established. On the other hand, her husband has a fortune of about $200 million in 2021. The legendary rock artist has amassed wealth from his rock career that spans more than 45 years.

Erin Sutton, Paul Stanley’s wife, makes numerous public appearances alongside her famous husband, but little is known about her life before meeting the superstar. She has proved to be a supportive wife and caring mother, which could be why the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer calls her his best decision.

