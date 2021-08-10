Richard Roberts: age, children, wife, ministry, prayer line, show, worth

Richard Roberts is not a new name in the world of evangelism. He is the chief executive officer and president of Oral Roberts Evangelistic Association (OREA). Since its establishment, the ministry has helped millions of people across the world. As a result, many people would love to learn more about him and his church.

Besides being a renowned evangelist, Roberts is a renowned author and a family man. Also, did you know that he used to perform in a rock band before receiving salvation? He has an exciting and inspiring life worth knowing.

Richard Roberts’ bio

He was born on 12th November 1948 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in the US. His parents are the late evangelist Granville Oral (father) and Evelyn Lutman Roberts (mother). Her deceased mother was a schoolteacher.

The televangelist was raised alongside his three siblings. He is the third born in his family. The names of his siblings are Rebecca Ann (elder sister), Ronald David (elder brother), and Roberta Jean Potts (younger sister).

Sadly, two of his siblings are late. He lost his elder sister in a plane crash in 1977. On the other hand, Ronald David committed suicide in 1982.

How old is Richard Roberts?

Richard Roberts' age is 73 years as of 2021. He celebrates his birthday on the 12th of November.

Ministry work

At the time of writing, he has been ministering for around four decades. The 73-year-old has been part of the Oral Roberts Evangelistic Association since 1980. The Tulsa-based ministry was established by his late father.

Even under his absence, the ministry has grown to reach a wider audience through his son. In addition, the couple has come up with other fresh ideas that have seen it grow to unimaginable heights. Currently, the couple has a television show titled The Place for Miracles: Your Hour of Healing.

They host the half-hour daily interactive broadcast. Overall, Richard Roberts' TV show is widely known for physical, mental, emotional, financial, and spiritual healings. By 2018, Richard Roberts' healing ministry through the program had received more than 150,000 testimonies.

Currently, he is the chairman and CEO of OREA. Under his management, the ministry continues to organise more healing crusades, advance the medical missions started by his late father, and create more inspirational materials.

Richard Roberts' prayer request

The Oral Roberts Evangelistic Association believes in prayer. Anyone who subscribes to its teachings and healing miracles can make a prayer request on the website.

One should select their country on the page. Then, if the flag representing their country is absent, click "International" to access the prayer request form.

Alternatively, one can call Richard Roberts' prayer line. However, that applies to people based in Canada and the US. The contacts are:

United States: 1-918-495-7777

1-918-495-7777 Canada: 1-918-495-7777

Richard Roberts's net worth

The American televangelist has not yet come public about his wealth. As a result, there are many conflicting pieces of information on the internet about his net worth. For instance, Idol Net Worth estimates his worth to be around $12 million as of 2021.

Is Richard Roberts married?

He is currently married to Lindsey Salem. The couple has been together for a considerably long time now. Who was Richard Roberts' first wife? Her ex-wife is called Patricia Thompson. He married Patti on November 27, 1968.

However, their marriage did not last for long. The two parted ways after Patti filed for divorce in 1978. After his divorce, the televangelist got married to Lindsey Salem. The two got hitched on January 11, 1980, at the campus chapel of Rollins College.

They are blessed with three beautiful daughters. However, Lindsey Roberts, the wife of Richard Roberts, had a few miscarriages, but she did not give up.

The names of Richard Roberts’ children are Jordan, Olivia, and Chloe. He also has two more children from his first marriage; two daughters. Their names are Juli and Christi Roberts. Chloe Roberts, Richard Roberts' daughter, is the lastborn in the family.

What happened to Richard Roberts?

Apart from Richard Roberts' ministry work, he served as the President of Oral Roberts University (ORU). However, his 15-years reign at the institution came to an end in 2007 after he was accused of embezzling the facility's resources.

Also, he was once arrested for drunk-driving charges. The incident happened along the Oklahoma Highway. He was arrested after he failed to pass a sobriety test. According to Tulsa World, he was released on a $1,100 bond.

Richard Roberts is, undoubtedly, among the celebrated televangelists in the US. Over the years, his ministry has continued to grow, reaching a wider audience. Despite a few setbacks, he has remained steadfast to serve the Lord through his ministry.

