Paula White's net worth, age, children, husband, sermons, profiles, worth

Paula White is a renowned American evangelist, author, teacher, motivational speaker, and television personality. She is the founder of Paula White Ministries and a senior pastor at City of Destiny Church, based in Apopka, Florida. If you are her fan, you may want to know about her personal life and career journey.

Paula is the founder of Paula White Ministries. Photo: @realpaulawhite

Source: Facebook

Paula White hit the headlines in 2020 when she claimed that she had summoned angels from Africa and South America to help Donald Trump win his re-election. She was Trump’s spiritual pastor and adviser. Besides her ministry work, Paula is a wife and mother worth admiring.

Profile summary

Birth name: Paula Michelle Furr

Paula Michelle Furr Date of birth: 20th April 1966

20th April 1966 Place of birth: Tupelo, Mississippi, U.S.A

Tupelo, Mississippi, U.S.A Age: 55 years old (as of 2021)

55 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Father: Donald Paul Furr III

Donald Paul Furr III Mother: Myra Joanelle Furr

Myra Joanelle Furr Gender: Female

Female Siblings: One

One Education: National Bible College and Seminary

National Bible College and Seminary Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Jonathan Cain

Jonathan Cain Ex-husbands: Dean Knight, Randy White

Dean Knight, Randy White Children: Bradley Knight

Bradley Knight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Profession: Televangelist, talk show host, missionary, author, motivational speaker, pastor

Televangelist, talk show host, missionary, author, motivational speaker, pastor Paula White's Instagram: @paulamichellewhite

@paulamichellewhite Facebook: @realpaulawhite

@realpaulawhite Paula White's Twitter: @Paula_White

@Paula_White Website: Paula White Ministries

Paula White Ministries Net worth: $5 million

$5 million Nationality: American

Paula White's biography

The preacher was born on 20th April 1966 in Tupelo, Mississippi, in the U.S.A. She was born into the family of Donald Paul Furr III and Myra Joanelle Furr. Unlike others, she was born and brought up in a humble background.

How old is Paula White?

As of 2021, Paula White's age is 55 years. She celebrates her birthday on the 20th of April every year. Her parents separated when she was very young.

Afterwards, her father passed on after committing suicide. She had a challenging childhood; she was sexually and physically abused. As expected, their lives (with her brother) became miserable in many ways under the care of one parent.

She found Christ at the age of 18 years. She allegedly received a calling from the Lord, and she obeyed it. She went ahead and enrolled on a Bible study course at the National Bible College and Seminary in Fort Washington, Maryland. However, she did not graduate college for reasons unknown.

Preacher Paula White is a mother of one. Photo: @paulamichellewhite

Source: Instagram

Ministry work

White reportedly received a calling at the age of 18 years. Like many religious ministers, she obeyed the calling. Professionally, she began ministering in the late 80s. Initially, she would preach to the needy families and those affected by violence, particularly in Los Angeles.

By late the 90s, she had tremendously grown her audience in the US. However, it was not easy at first. Together with Randy White (her ex-husband), she established a church by the name of Tampa Christian Center.

The church had a few members, and they could barely afford to pay for the structure. So, the two survived on government assistance. Around one decade and a half later, the church grew its audience to around 20k. During this time, the due had changed the name of the church to Without Walls International Church.

She also has a television show dubbed Paula White Today. Similar to the church, the show was doing well in terms of numbers. Interestingly, it aired on multiple channels, including BET, TBN, and CMT.

In addition, the show attracted many celebrities to her church, such as Tyra Banks, the late Michael Jackson, Deion Sanders, and Jonathan Cain.

In 2011, she became a senior pastor at New Destiny Christian Center, Florida, under T. D. Jakes’ recommendation. So who is the pastor of New Destiny Church in Orland, FL? The church, which now goes by a different name (City of Destiny), is led by his son and wife as senior pastors.

Paula White's sermons can be found on her church website. Also, you can watch her show for more. In addition, she is the founder of Paula White Ministries. Hopefully, she desires to open more churches globally.

People in need of prayers can also find help on the website. They can make a prayer request under "Prayer Request" on the website. What do you include in Paula White's prayer request form? Your name, contact information, type of prayer, and a brief description of the prayer request itself.

How much is Paula White's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Paula White's net worth is $5 million as of 2021. She is among the most affluent religious leaders in the US. Besides her ministry work, she is an author with several published books.

Who is Paula White's husband?

Paula White and Cain worship in the same church. Photo: @paulamichellewhite

Source: Instagram

The preacher is currently married to Jonathan Cain. Interestingly, Paula White's husband, Jonathan Cain, is a keyboardist at his wife’s church. The love birds tied the knot in 2015 and have since been living happily.

Previously, she was married to Randy White. Their marriage endured for around 17 years (1990 - 2007). She has also allegedly been in two other relationships with Dean Knight and Benny Hinn.

Who are Paula White's children?

She has one grown-up child, Bradley Knight. He was born from her first marriage. Also, she is a stepmother to Cain’s three children. Notably, Paula White's family continues to grow. His son, Bradley, is married and has kids.

Indeed, Paula White's net worth has continued to grow thanks to her diligence, dedication, and determination to preach the gospel. She is the founder of one of the most prominent Christian ministries in the US and still seeks to grow further.

READ ALSO: Amber Deluca biography: age, height, education, bodybuilding, career

Briefly.co.za recently published a thrilling post about Amber Deluca. She is a renowned American fitness model, bodybuilder, motivational speaker, and erotic film actress. Interestingly, her interest in bodybuilding began at 13 years.

Amber has competed in various bodybuilding competitions and won several titles. In 2011, she came 4th in America’s Strongest Woman competition. Read more about her in the post.

Source: Briefly.co.za