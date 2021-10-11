Nancy Pelosi is an Italian-American politician and the only woman in the United States' history to become the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. She is also known for being a firm champion of LGBT and immigration rights in the country. She is also active in the Italian-American community. These details of Nancy Pelosi's net worth unpack unknown facts about her.

Nancy Pelosi was thrust into the political world at a tender age. Her parents were actively involved in politics, and it is a no brainer that she followed suit. Her passion for serving led her to re-write the history of the USA by being the first woman to lead a major party in the USA. Her political career dates back to the 1960s.

Nancy Pelosi's profile summary

Full name: Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro

Gender: Female

Date of birth: 26th March 1940

Age: 81

Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: Italian-American

Political party: Democratic

Marital status: Married

Spouse: Paul Pelosi ​(m. 1963)​

Children: 5

Grandchildren: 9

Father: Thomas D'Alesandro Jr.

Mother: Annunciata Lombardi

Siblings: 6

Brother: Thomas D'Alesandro III

Residence: San Francisco, California, U.S.

Education: Bachelor of Arts/Science, Trinity Washington University

Profession: Politician

Salary: $223,000

Net worth: $120 Million

Height in inches: 5 ft 4 in

Height in cm: 164 cm

Facebook: Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi's Twitter: @SpeakerPelosi

Website: House website

Nancy Pelosi's biography

Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro is a lifelong Democrat, and 92% of her voting record is on civil liberties. She has a record of constantly voting in favour of liberal causes like gun control and abortion rights. She has also consistently voted against issues like warfare reforms and the Iraq war. While some people regard her as a polarizing political figure, others view her as a shrewd and skilled politician.

Nancy Pelosi's age

How old is Nancy Pelosi? She was born on 26th March 1940 in Baltimore, Maryland, the U.S., to an Italian-American family as the youngest and the only girl out of her parents' seven children. Her father, Thomas D'Alesandro Jr, traces his Italian ancestry to Abruzzo, Venice and Genoa. Her mother, Annunciata M. "Nancy" D'Alesandro, was born in South Italy.

As of October 2021, she is eighty-one years old.

Nancy Pelosi's education

Patricia is an alumnus of the Institute of Notre Dame, an all-girls Catholic high school in Baltimore. She later joined Trinity College in Washington, D.C, to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science. She graduated in 1962 and interned for Senator Daniel Brewster in the 1960s.

Nancy Pelosi's career

Pelosi was thrust into the political world at a tender age. She supported her father, a Democratic congressman from Maryland, during his campaign. Her mother was also involved in politics and often involved her in organizing Democratic women.

After relocating to San Francisco, Patricia became friends with Philip Burton, the 5th district congressman, and was actively involved in Democratic politics. In 1976, she was elected as a Democratic National Committee member from California.

In 1977, she was elected to serve as the Democratic Party's chair for Northern California. Four years later, she was appointed as the head of the California Democratic Party. She led the party until 1983. In 1984, Pelosi served as the chairwoman of the San Francisco Democratic National Convention Host Committee. Between 1985 and 1986, she was the finance chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

U.S. House of Representatives

What did Nancy Pelosi do for a living? Pelosi represents one of the safest Democratic districts in the USA. She won the election in 1988 and has been reelected another 16 times with no substantive opposition. She is also a member of the House Baltic Caucus.

In 2001, Patricia was elected the House Minority Whip, the first woman to hold that position. She also became the first woman to lead a major party in the house in 2004 after Gephardt resigned as the Minority Leader.

First speakership

In 2006, during the midterm elections, the Democrats took over the House after garnering 30 seats. As a result, the Democratic unanimously chose Pelosi to become the party's candidate for speaker. During the January 2007 elections, she set the record as the first woman, first Italian-American, first Californian to hold the position. She served the position until 2010.

How long can Nancy Pelosi be in office?

In January 2021, the feisty politician was elected to serve her fourth term as the speaker of the House of Representatives. She promised that this would be her last term. She also broke the record as the oldest American to be elected to the role.

Nancy Pelosi's husband

Nancy D'Alesandro met Francis Pelosi, her husband, while attending college. They got married on 7th September 1963 at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Baltimore. After their wedding, they relocated to New York and later to San Francisco in 1969.

Nancy Pelosi's children

Their marriage of more than fifty years gave rise to five children. Among these, Christine is an author and the star behind, Campaign Boot Camp: Basic Training for Future Leaders. Alexandra is a decorated journalist.

Nancy and Paul have nine grandchildren.

Nancy Pelosi's net worth

As the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi's salary is $223,500. Apart from earning an income from her salary, she also makes money from Nancy Pelosi's stocks and her family businesses. Her husband is a shrewd businessman who owns assets in real estate.

As of 2021, Nancy Pelosi's net worth is estimated at $120 million. Nancy Pelosi's family worth ranges between $43 million and $202 million.

Nancy Pelosi is a force to reckon with. She has served as the top Democrat in the House of Representatives for more than two decades, and her leadership has played a pivotal role in keeping the party afloat. While some insinuate that she is in her last term, she has an admirable record. These details of Nancy Pelosi's net worth reveal how much of a powerhouse she is.

