Kate Moss' net worth, age, children, spouse, agency, height, profiles

Every profession has its standards that must be followed. However, sometimes the criteria is changed if the other factors are acceptable. That was the case for Kate Moss. She was not fit to become a model, but she fought hard and redefined the industry's pros and cons.

British model Katherine Ann presents a creation of British designer Kim Jones for the Fendi's Spring-Summer 2021 collection. Photo: Stephanie Sakutin

Source: Getty Images

Kate Moss is a British supermodel and businesswoman. She started her career towards the end of the supermodel era. Katherine rose to fame in the 90s after succeeding as a short model compared to other famous models of her time. She was also part of the heroic chic fashion trend.

Kate Moss' profile summary

Full name: Katherine Ann Moss

Katherine Ann Moss Celebrated name: Kate Moss

Kate Moss Date of birth: January 16, 1974

January 16, 1974 Zodiac: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Croydon, USA

Croydon, USA Nationality: English

English Occupation: Model, businesswoman

Model, businesswoman Religion: Christianity

Christianity Age: 47 years

47 years Gender: Female

Female Height: 1.70m

1.70m Weight: 56 kg

56 kg Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Marital status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Count Nicolai Von Bismarck.

Count Nicolai Von Bismarck. Ex-husband: Jamie Hince

Jamie Hince Daughter: Lila Grace Hack

Lila Grace Hack Father: Peter Edward

Peter Edward Mother: Linda Rosina

Linda Rosina Brother: Nick

Nick Half-sister: Charlotte

Charlotte Primary school: Ridgeways Primary School

Ridgeways Primary School High school: Riddlesdown High School

Riddlesdown High School Instagram page: @wheresmossy

@wheresmossy Twitter page: @KateAMoss

@KateAMoss Facebook page: @Kate Moss

@Kate Moss Net worth: $95 million

Early life

The model was born on January 16, 1974, in Croydon, Greater London, USA. She is the daughter of Linda Rosina, whose profession was a barmaid, and Peter Edward Moss, an airline employee. Ann grew up in Addiscombe and Sanderstead.

Kate's young brother is known as Nick, and her half-sister is Charlotte. Kate's parents divorced when she was 13 years old. The model went to Ridgeways Primary School for her basic education. After primary education, she proceeded to Riddlesdown High School.

Career

Katherine started her career as a model at the age of 14 when Sarah Doukas recruited her. Sarah is the founder of the model agency Storm Management at JKF Airport, New York. In 1990, a photograph of Ann was taken by the British Photographer, Corinne Day.

The photograph got the fashion industry's attention, making her be published in the youth style magazine, The Face. Kate Moss' 90s were the most productive in her career.

Katherine Ann attends the Dior show, during Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

During this time, the supermodels were known for their statuesque and curvaceous frames and glamorous images. However, Katherine was short for a model with a natural look, street style and was slightly built. Despite the disparity, Ann still became a model. She was known to be the anti-supermodel launching a new era in modelling with much controversy.

In 1992, Ann appeared in Calvin Klein's advertisements for his brand. The adverts highlighted her thin, skimpy attire. Her photos in the adverts spread in British Vogue within a day, making her be accused of promoting anorexia and paedophilia.

Despite the accusations, she became a symbol of Heroic Chic. This was the generation that followed the grunge style. Her courage made her be one of the most sought after and well-paid models of her time.

Ann appeared in the video of George Michaels, White Light, in 2012. She also performed in the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games together with Naomi Campbell on August 12, 2012. She also appeared in other films and movies. Kate Moss' movies include:

Blackadder: Back & Forth (1999)

(1999) The Boy in the Dress ( 2014)

( 2014) Ab Fab: The Movie (2016)

(2016) Zoolander 2 (2016)

(2016) Red Nose Day Actually (2017)

Ann owns a talent agency based in London. The agency aims at providing personal management tailored to each individual within the world media industry.

Kate Moss' spouse

In the early 2000s, the model was in a relationship with Jefferson Hack, the Dazed & Confused editor. Together they got a daughter in 2002. Kate and Jefferson's daughter is known as Lila Grace Moss Hack. They later separated without getting married.

In January 2005, during her 31st birthday party, Ann met Pete Doherty, a Libertines member. They stayed together until July 2007, when they split. On July 1, 2011, Moss married Jamie Hince, who was the guitarist of The Kills.

Their wedding was held at St Peter's Church, Southrop. The couple stayed together until 2015, when they divorced. They decided to settle their divorce out of court in 2016. Since the divorce, Ann has been dating the German aristocrat and photographer Count Nicolai Von Bismarck.

Katherine Ann and Robert Pattinson attend the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Francois Durand

Source: UGC

Kate Moss' net worth

Ann is among the top wealthiest supermodels in the world with an approximated net worth of $70 million as of 2021. Her wealth has been mainly generated from her modelling career and other business ventures, such as her perfumes brand.

Kate Moss' fast facts

What is the name of Kate Moss' daughter? She is Lila Grace Hack. Who are Kate Moss' children? The supermodel has one biological daughter. What is Ann's net worth? She has an approximated net worth of $70 million as of 2021. How tall is Kate Moss? Kate Moss' height is 1.70 m. How old is Kate Moss? She was born on January 16, 1974. Therefore, Kate Moss' age is 47 years old in 2021. Is Ann Katherine straight? Yes. Her sexual orientation is straight, and she has been in various relationships with male partners. Where is Katherine' agency based? Kate Moss' agency is based in London. What is Kate Moss' diet that makes her maintain her body weight and beauty? The supermodel diet involves regular exercise, washing her face with boiled milk and a strict diet.

Kate Moss is a celebrated model who has demonstrated unique aspects. She became a model despite being too short to become one, hence redefining the industry. She faced controversies but overcame them all. After drugs allegations, she came back to her profession stronger and signed more contracts.

