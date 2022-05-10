Blake Lively’s net worth, age, children, partner, movies and TV shows, profiles

What is Blake Lively’s net worth? She is an accomplished actress and model from the US. The actress has graced our screens from as early as 1998. Since then, she has starred in several highly grossing films and TV shows such as The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Gossip Girl, and The Age of Adaline. As a result, many of her fans and critics are dying to know how wealthy she is now.

American actress Blake Lively poses outside the Crosby Hotel on August 18, 2018, in New York City. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Blake Lively comes from one of the most prominent entertainment families in America. Her parents are thespians and acting coaches. Furthermore, she is also famously known for being the spouse of actor Ryan Reynolds. So, besides her net worth, what else would you love to know about her?

Blake Lively's profile summary

Birth name: Blake Ellender Brown

Stage name: Blake Lively

Gender: Female

Date of birth: 25th August 1987

Age: 34 years old (as of May 2022)

Zodiac sign: Virgo

Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Current residence: Pound Ridge, New York, USA

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: Mixed (English, Welsh, Scottish, German, Scots-Irish)

Sexual orientation: Straight

Height in inches: 5' 10"

Height in centimetres: 178

Weight in pounds: 139

Weight in kilograms: 63

Body measurements in inches: 35-26-36

Body measurements centimetres: 89-66-92

Hair colour: Blonde

Eye colour: Blue

Father: Ernie

Mother: Elaine

Siblings: Eric

Half-siblings: Robyn, Jason Lively

Marital status: Married

Spouse: Ryan Reynolds

Children: James, Inez, Betty

Education: Burbank High School, International High School LLC

Profession: Actress, model

Net worth: $30 million

Blake Lively's Instagram: @blakelively

Twitter: @blakelively

Blake Lively's bio

Blake Lively arrives at Variety's Power of Women New York luncheon at Cipriani Midtown on April 21, 2017, in New York City. Photo: James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

What is Blake Lively's real name? She was born Blake Ellender Brown. The actress was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, USA.

She is the daughter of Ernie and Elaine. Interestingly, her parents are prominent figures in the American entertainment scene. For instance, her father is an actor and acting coach. On the other hand, her mother is an actress dabbling as a talent manager.

Blake Lively's siblings are also in the showbiz scene. Their names are Eric, Robyn, and Jason Lively. Eric is her only blood sibling; the rest are half-siblings.

Growing up, she was an active child but did not know she would become an actress. Finally, Eric convinced her to try her hand at acting, and luckily it worked out almost instantly.

Educational background

Regarding her education, she attended Burbank High School and International High School LLC for her high school education. While in high school, she was a class president and cheerleader. She also sang in the choir.

How old is Blake Lively?

As of May 2022, Blake Lively's age is 34 years. She was born on 25th August 1987, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career progress

Lively has been in the entertainment scene since 1998. Her first acting role was in Sandman, where she played Trixie / Tooth Fairy. However, professionally, she has been in the industry since 2005. All along, she has held major roles in various films and TV shows.

Her big break came when she was cast as Bridget in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. After that, she showcased her talent to the world, winning several other roles in movies and TV shows.

Blake is also a competitive model. Over the years, she has walked runways for big companies and participated in several fashion campaigns. For instance, in 2013, she was chosen to be the face of L'Oreal.

In addition, she was a key campaigner during Gucci's Chime for Change drive. Also, she is known for her special love for culinary arts.

Blake Lively's movies and TV shows

Blake Lively (L) and Ryan Reynolds at the Premiere of The Adam Project World on February 28, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing, the actress boasts 28 acting credits. Some of her most-recognized films and TV shows include:

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005) as Bridget

(2005) as Bridget Accepted (2006) as Monica Moreland

(2006) as Monica Moreland Simon Says (2006) as Jenny

(2006) as Jenny Elvis and Anabelle (2007) as Anabelle

(2007) as Anabelle The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 (2008) as Bridget Vreeland

(2008) as Bridget Vreeland New York, I Love You (2008) as Ex-Girlfriend (segment "Brett Ratner")

(2008) as Ex-Girlfriend (segment "Brett Ratner") The Private Lives of Pippa Lee (2009) as Young Pippa

(2009) as Young Pippa The Town (2010) as Krista Coughlin

(2010) as Krista Coughlin Green Lantern (2011) as Carol Ferris

(2011) as Carol Ferris Hick (2011) as Glenda

(2011) as Glenda Savages (2012) as O

(2012) as O Gossip Girl (2007-2012) as Serena van der Woodsen

(2007-2012) as Serena van der Woodsen The Age of Adaline (2015) as Adaline Bowman

(2015) as Adaline Bowman Café Society (2016) as Veronica

(2016) as Veronica The Shallows (2016) as Nancy

(2016) as Nancy All I See Is You (2017) as Gina

(2017) as Gina A Simple Favor (2018) as Emily Nelson

(2018) as Emily Nelson The Rhythm Section (2020) as Stephanie Patrick

(2020) as Stephanie Patrick The Husband's Secret (TBA) as Cecilia Fitzpatrick

(TBA) as Cecilia Fitzpatrick The Making Of (TBA)

(TBA) Proxy (TBA)

What is Blake Lively's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she is worth $30 million in 2022. Her combined net worth with her husband, Reynolds, amounts to $150 million. Blake Lively's husband is a successful actor.

Who is Blake Lively married to?

The actress is married to actor Ryan Reynolds. Blake Lively's wedding took place on 9th September 2012. The low-key ceremony took place in South Carolina.

Blake Lively's children

The couple is blessed with three children, all girls. Their names are James (born in 2014), Inez (born in September 2016), and Betty (born in October 2019).

What is Blake Lively's height?

The actress stands at 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. She also weighs around 139 pounds (63 kilograms).

Who made Blake Lively's Met dress?

Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Donatella Versace made the dress, which has been the talk of the town for days now.

Why did Blake Lively change her dress?

Did Blake Lively change dresses? No! The custom-made dress changed from bronze to green while she was on the red carpet at the Met Gala event. The Statue of Liberty inspired the idea behind its style.

Blake Lively’s net worth will, undoubtedly, continue to grow in the future. She has appeared in several high grossing films and TV shows that have seen her net worth grow over the years. In addition, she is a wife and mother of three.

