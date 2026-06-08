Mzansi hails three local heroes after they stepped in during an early-morning incident involving an elderly woman in Clarens

The trio didn’t hesitate, giving chase through streets and rough terrain to recover stolen belongings

Locals praise the bravery while also raising eyebrows over what’s been happening in the usually quiet Free State town

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Three men helped the granny who was robbed. Image: Vanessa Jarvis Findlay

Source: Facebook

Residents of Clarens in the Free State have hailed three local men as heroes after they helped an elderly woman who was allegedly attacked and robbed while walking to church. Their actions left their community and Mzansi proud.

According to a Facebook post shared by Vanessa Jarvis Findlay in the Clarens News group on 7 June 2026, the woman was left terrified after a suspect allegedly stole her handbag. Her screams for help echoed through the neighbourhood as she ran after the thief.

Vanessa said her husband, Daimon, along with colleagues Thabang and Cliff, immediately responded after hearing the commotion. She wrote:

"Those cries were heard by my husband, Daimon, and two of our team members, Thabang and Cliff. Without hesitation, they dropped everything and ran."

Vanessa posted the story on the Clarens News Facebook page. Image: Vanessa Jarvis Findlay

Source: Facebook

Three men pursue the suspect through the streets and bushes

Vanessa explained that the pursuit stretched through the streets of Clarens and into nearby bushes. One of the men was reportedly injured during the chase, but the group continued pursuing the suspect.

Their efforts paid off when they managed to recover the elderly woman's handbag, along with all of her belongings. Vanessa later stated in the comments section that the suspect was believed to be in police custody following the incident.

"He is in police custody."

Vanessa Jarvis Findlay was unavailable for comment when Briefly News reached out before publication.

View the Facebook post below:

Community praises local heroes.

Vanessa's post saw hundreds of community members applauding the men for their courage and willingness to help a stranger in distress. This is what Mzansi said on their page:

Andre Laatz wrote:

"Well done for going the extra mile and ensuring the safety of your community and visitors - salute."

Trish van Tilburg wrote:

"Such people restore faith in humanity."

Georgie DeBeer wrote:

"Amazing. Showing what community is all about. Thank you for your quick thinking."

Ricky Brink wrote:

"It is concerning/disappointing/saddening that a peaceful hamlet like Clarens is plagued by thugs. On the bright side, this was a happy ending."

RadiantRadish3310 commented:

"Well done, very brave! Just not sure I would post their faces in case the perpetrator gets out... You can never be too careful."

Leshome Motaung shared:

"Nowadays, it's becoming a dangerous place... a couple of years ago, I was attacked by a perpetrator in Clarens. I don't wish to visit that place anymore."

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Source: Briefly News