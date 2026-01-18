Guests were airlifted from the Kruger National Park after severe flooding submerged access roads, leaving visitors stranded in rest camps

A helicopter rescue mission was conducted as raging floodwaters overwhelmed riverbanks, cutting off routes across affected sections of the park

Mzansi praised SANParks’ response, celebrating their bravery while recognising rangers and pilots who risked their safety to save stranded tourists

Kruger National Park visitors were airlifted to safety in a daring SANParks helicopter rescue that left Mzansi in awe.

SANParks pilots and rangers carried out emergency evacuations at the Kruger National Park amid heavy floods. Image: Kruger Magazine / SANParks

On Wednesday, 15 January 2026, guests at the African premier safari destination were rescued by helicopter after torrential rains triggered severe flooding, leaving visitors stranded inside the reserve.

Weather experts reported rainfall far exceeding seasonal norms, which overwhelmed natural barriers in the northern and central park, causing rivers such as the Letaba, Sabie, and Crocodile to overflow and cut off roads.

The guests in the images, whose identities remain unknown, are believed to have been staying at the park’s various rest camps and lodges when water levels rose rapidly. Earlier in the week, roads linking the camps were submerged, isolating visitors with no safe route out, making rescue efforts by vehicle extremely risky and prompting an emergency air rescue operation.

Helicopter rescue saves flood-stranded Kruger tourists

In a Facebook post by Kruger Magazine, a helicopter is seen to have been deployed as floodwaters continued to spread. Rangers coordinated evacuations from waterlogged areas, ensuring guests were moved to higher grounds. More images shared on Facebook by SANParks also showed helicopters hovering above the waterlogged areas. In the pictures, floodwaters can be seen engulfing infrastructure, with roads used by safari vehicles out of sight.

By late Wednesday, the stranded guests were removed from affected areas. Park officials continued monitoring river levels while damage assessments were carried out on the park's roads and camps. As a precaution, several sections of the park were temporarily closed to visitors, and officials urged the public to postpone travel plans until conditions stabilised.

Mzansi praises SANParks helicopter rescue mission

South Africans flooded the comments with praise, applauding SANParks' personnel for their bravery and teamwork.

Quinton Davis commented:

“This country has the potential to flourish if we all work together for the greater good. This is nice to see.🙌💥💪”

Trudi Schwartz said:

“SANParks heroes risking it for people who should have thought for themselves and gotten out when they still could.”

Wendy Mance highlighted:

“Well done, SANParks. Proudly South African.❤️🇿🇦”

Theo Ramcharan noted:

“They work with animals, which is already noble. And now they're helping people as well. Heroes!”

Michelle Cyster said:

“Great work! What a story to tell when they get home.”

Janina Symens Steyn said:

“Now this is the SA we all strive to live in, if only those in high seats would work towards this 🙏🏻thank you to every person making this happen.”

Several rest camps were submerged in water, prompting a helicopter rescue operation. Image: SANParks

