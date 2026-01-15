“Nature Just Soldiers On”: Sighting of Animals Amid Extreme Kruger Floods

A video captured elephants moving through Kruger National Park amid heavy rainfall and flooding

The park emphasised visitor safety while allowing wildlife sightings in challenging conditions

Social media users expressed concern and admiration for the animals navigating the extreme weather

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A breathtaking video shared on Facebook shows a herd of elephants walking on a rain-soaked road in Kruger National Park, amidst extreme flooding.

A group of tourists enjoyed animal sightings on a game park safari. Image: The Other Animals Safaris/Facebook and Moodboard/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The person filming exclaimed:

"Truly front row sit, amazing, amazing, amazing sight," as the majestic creatures plod along.

The Facebook post that was shared on 14 January 2026 by The Other Animals Safaris emphasised safety for park visitors, reading:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"With the extreme rain in Kruger, our guests’ safety is our main concern. Sticking to tar roads and avoiding flooded bridges means you can still enjoy incredible sightings like this. Nature just soldiers on, no matter what the universe throws at it. Thanks to our safari guide Emanuel for braving the rain and the footage."

The footage quickly gained attention on social media, with thousands commenting on the spectacle of elephants calmly navigating the park in challenging conditions. Many viewers praised the park for prioritising visitor safety while still allowing unforgettable wildlife encounters.

Heavy rainfall over recent weeks has caused flooding across low-lying areas of the park, which has impacted some access routes and camps. However, rangers and guides have been providing guidance to ensure that visitors can safely enjoy wildlife sightings from secure locations.

The park's animals are adapting, with elephants, hippos, and other species moving to higher ground.

The Kruger National Park is one of South Africa’s most popular tourist destinations and is home to a wide variety of wildlife, including elephants, lions, hippos, and crocodiles. Heavy rainfall in the Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces over the past week has contributed to rising river levels, causing many low-lying areas to flood.

A herd of elephants was seen walking on a road in Kruger National Park. Image: The Other Animals Safaris

Source: Facebook

SA feels for the animals at Kruger National Park

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Ria Knoetze Duvenage said:

"May our animals all be safe."

Julie Cox added:

"I hope everyone and every animal is safe."

Andy Chen expressed:

"Showering vibe."

Della Winterton stated:

"They must love the rain."

Rainold Petersen cracked a joke, saying:

"Luckily, there are no shopping centres where the animals can go for a little break from the rain."

Puleng Matlala commented:

"Landlords. Real king of the animals."

Catherine Laurent wrote:

"Elephants at Kruger are great. But the ground animals are not. Stanley F Botten."

Max Heuser was amused, adding:

"Car wash on the move."

Watch the video below:

Briefly News stories about floods in SA

Source: Briefly News