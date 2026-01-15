A woman experienced an unexpected encounter while returning to her car in Cape Town

Social media users expressed amusement and shared their reactions to the unusual scene

Wildlife experts reminded residents to remain cautious in areas where animals are commonly seen

A viral video has captured a tense and amusing encounter between a woman and a group of baboons in Cape Town, leaving social media users both shocked and entertained.

A woman was chased by baboons in Cape Town, Western Cape, in a video. Image: thefeedcpt

Source: Instagram

The footage, shared online on 14 January 2026, showed the woman returning to her car with a roll of toilet paper in hand. She discovered her car door was left open and attempted to close it, only to be confronted by several baboons that had surrounded her vehicle.

In the video that was uploaded by social media user, thefeedcpt, the woman can be seen waving the roll of toilet paper and trying to keep the mischievous primates at bay. At one point, she threw the roll to distract the baboons and quickly rushed into her car, safely locking the door behind her. The baboons lingered briefly before moving on, leaving the scene unharmed.

Social media users were quick to react to the clip, with many expressing amusement at the chaotic encounter. Some joked about the baboons’ apparent boldness, while others praised the woman for her quick thinking in protecting herself and her vehicle.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Baboons are known to frequent urban and suburban areas in and around Cape Town, often searching for food and occasionally causing minor property damage. People have been advised by experts to avoid feeding wildlife and to remain cautious in areas where baboons are commonly seen.

Despite the frightening moment, the woman emerged unscathed, and the video continued to spark discussions online about the cheeky antics of Cape Town’s baboons.

Baboons attacked a woman in Cape Town. Image: thefeedcpt

Source: Instagram

SA is entertained by the baboons’ antics in CPT

South Africans took to the comments section to crack jokes, while some expressed their thoughts on the baboons’ wild encounter with the woman, saying:

Gavler said:

"It probably shat all over her car. Imagine trying to clean it😂."

Olivias is her name, added:

"Took her 100 business days to climb in that."

Axolilemzongwana expressed:

"I feel like they were going for her hair. I'm sorry, but it would've been really funny if they had stolen her wig if she had one."

Jaydecarlynnesamaai wrote:

"This is not an enjoyable experience. 😂😂 I laugh now, but I know the truth 😭."

Spky_twani cracked a joke, saying:

"She took 79 home affairs business days to get into that car......I would have died by then 🫩😫😂."

Norma Jeanelo expressed:

"Why did she take so long to close the door?"

Watch the video:

3 other Briefly News stories related to baboons

Source: Briefly News