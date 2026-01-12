"Playing With Fire": Snake Enthusiast Captures Massive Black Mamba in Lwamondo, Leaves SA Stunned
- A Facebook video of a daring snake encounter went viral, attracting attention from wildlife fans and thrill-seekers
- The man in the clip skilfully handled one of Africa’s most venomous snakes while maintaining calm and focus
- Social media users reacted with a mix of awe, concern, and humour over the dangerous encounter
A daring encounter with one of Africa’s most venomous snakes has gone viral after a snake enthusiast successfully captured a massive black mamba in the Lwamondo area.
The footage, shared on Facebook, has drawn the attention of wildlife fans and thrill-seekers alike.
In the video, the man who goes by the Facebook handle Denzel Ncube can be seen struggling to control the enormous black mamba as it twisted and writhed aggressively. Using a stick in one hand, he carefully restrained the snake, while his other hand made direct contact to secure it.
Despite the snake’s powerful movements, Denzel Ncube remained calm and focused, demonstrating experience and courage in handling such a dangerous reptile.
The black mamba, known for its speed and potent venom, is one of Africa’s most feared snakes. Encounters with these reptiles require extreme caution, and the clip shows just how carefully trained handlers must act to avoid serious injury. At several points in the video, the snake tried to coil around Denzel Ncube but he managed to maintain control until the creature was fully restrained.
The Facebook post accompanying the video that was shared on 7 January 2026 read:
"Rescued a massive black mamba at Lwamondo area, watch till the end."
The caption underlined Denzel Ncube’s intent not only to handle the snake safely but also to highlight the rescue effort rather than a mere display of bravery.
Social media users were quick to react, with many expressing awe at Facebook user Denzel Ncube’s composure and skill. Some praised the rescue, while others cautioned viewers against attempting to handle dangerous wildlife themselves.
Black mamba scares South African social media users
Local members of the online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:
Steven Haradoeb said:
"Amateurish snake catchers. This guy is playing with fire, even the equipment he is using. Wow."
Livhuwani Mulaudzi added:
"He is playing with first, one bite he might not make it to the hospital. Get the right tools bro."
Ellect Khosa expressed:
"Watching this video makes me shiver. Seeing it in person was going to kill me literally."
Progress Chamus stated:
"You're playing with death like that."
Andrea Terrence Maphanga commented:
"This guy is not afraid of this snake."
Nathan Chisenga cracked a joke saying:
"When your village people are poking you."
Watch the video below:
