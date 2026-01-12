A TikTok video captured a young man visibly out of breath during a hike in Cape Town, drawing attention online

Social media users found the clip relatable, sharing humour and personal experiences about the challenges of hiking

The video also highlighted Off-Path Hikers, a group organising social hikes with scenic routes and refreshments

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A light-hearted TikTok video showing a young man visibly out of breath during a hike has left South Africans cracking jokes and sharing laughs online.

Exhausted from a challenging Cape Town hike, a man sat down to regain his breath in a TikTok video. Image: @oh_ohemaa

Source: TikTok

The clip, which was shared on TikTok, showcased the man sitting on the ground with his mouth open, breathing heavily and looking completely exhausted after a moment on the trail. His tired expression, combined with his body language, quickly became the focal point of the video.

The footage that was posted on 11 January 2026 by the social media user @oh_ohemaa was captioned:

"The hat, the bottle drop & the leg drop😭😭🤣🤣 Join Off-Path Hikers for fun hikes and refreshments in Cape Town."

The caption added to the humour, drawing attention to the small but relatable mishaps that can happen when fatigue sets in during a hike.

Mzansi social media users were quick to react, with many finding the moment highly relatable. Commenters joked about underestimating hiking difficulty, while others laughed at how quickly enthusiasm can turn into exhaustion once the terrain becomes challenging. Some viewers admitted they had experienced similar moments during hikes or workouts, making the clip even more entertaining.

Off-Path Hikers, the group tagged in the video, is known for organising social hikes around Cape Town, often combining scenic routes with refreshments and a relaxed atmosphere. The clip inadvertently served as promotion for the group, showcasing both the physical challenge of hiking and the camaraderie that comes with it.

While some users poked fun at the man’s dramatic pause, others praised him for pushing through and embracing the humour of the moment. Many highlighted that hiking, while enjoyable, can be physically demanding, especially for beginners or those not used to strenuous outdoor activity.

The viral moment once again showed how everyday situations can quickly turn into online entertainment. For many South Africans, the TikTok user @oh_ohemaa's video was a reminder that sometimes the most relatable content is found in unscripted, honest moments especially when they involve a bit of struggle, laughter, and shared experience.

After a challenging hike in Cape Town, a man was left exhausted. Image: @oh_ohemaa

Source: TikTok

Mzansi is amused by the man’s hiking antics

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts over the gent’s funny moment during the hike in Cape Town, saying:

Achranel said:

"His spirit sitting next to him saying should I leave you."

Tiktokokay added:

"He can hear his heart beating through his bucket hat."

inDrive South Africa replied:

"Nature won this round 😭💚."

Thando expressed:

"He's probably wondering how everyone is still standing and having conversations like nothing😂 we need an update."

Zakiya commented:

"How I look after giving love a chance😭."

Watch the video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to Lion’s Head

A European tourist named Dave shared that he was robbed after trying to watch the sunset hiking on Signal Hill.

A man received a phone call while hiking, leading to a humorous moment that has captured the attention of many online viewers.

A TikTok adventurer wowed viewers after posting her hike along the Otter Trail, where she showcased breathtaking views.

Source: Briefly News