“I Was So Confused”: European Hiker Has Weird Encounter With ‘Polite’ Thief

A European tourist named Dave shared that he was robbed after trying to watch the sunset on Signal Hill

Thankfully, the hiker didn't get hurt, but he told people online about the puzzling encounter he had with the alleged thief

The weird robbery story prompted many online community members to share similar experiences in the comments

A tourist shared the weird encounter he had with a robber. Images: @dave_worldwide

An international traveller named Dave shared with the world that he was robbed while hiking on one of Cape Town's mountains. However, the robbery didn't go as one would expect.

Dave shared his story on his TikTok account on 2 October, 2025. He stated that he walked up Signal Hill as he wanted to see the sunset, an activity enjoyed by both locals and tourists. As the sun set, Dave went back down to avoid walking in the darkness.

"It was two minutes before I arrived at the end of the hiking trail. I was all alone. Then there was this guy standing in my way and grabbed my shirt.

"What you have to know is that I was prepared for a case like this."

The alleged thief asked Dave where his phone was, which was in an extra bag hidden under his clothes. The European also noted that although his backpack was somewhat empty, he had €5 (approximately R100) with him.

Dave denied having his phone with him, while the man took the money. The alleged thief then wanted the backpack and saw that there was something to smoke inside.

The solo traveller told the online community with a chuckle:

"He saw it, and he told me, 'Hey, don't smoke, man.'"

Dave thought to himself:

"Are you really in a position to tell me what to do while you're robbing me?"

Fortunately, the man didn't take the backpack, but while he had the euros in his hand, he asked Dave if he could keep them. He then walked a few steps away and claimed to be from a certain gang, waving about a few gang signs in the air.

He instructed Dave to say a phrase, one that the traveller couldn't remember.

"I was so confused by this. Why are you teaching me gang signs? You just robbed me. He turned around again and said, 'Don't talk sh*t. I will kill you.'"

Dave described the interaction as weird and vowed never to do solo hikes again.

Signal Hill is known for its stunning views. Image: Pavel Tochinsky

Weird robbery sparks a conversation

The viral video left thousands of social media commentators rushing to the comment section. While some shared their equally weird experiences, others joked under the post.

@ziatheavenger27 told the online community:

"When I got robbed, he took sweets out of my bag, opened them and offered me some while I was held at gunpoint."

@preshan01, who could have been joking or serious, stated:

"He didn't rob you. He initiated you into the gang, and you paid your subscription fee."

An amused @nomore_entertainers said:

"Robbers being empathetic and compassionate in South Africa is one of the funniest things to me."

@oneononebyz asked with a laugh:

"Does it still count as a robbery if he asked you?"

@cathiyee wrote in the comments:

"Honestly, muggings in South Africa are different. They want you to actively participate in robbing you. I was once asked where I was headed after they robbed me. Then they accompanied me to my taxi and gave me the exact money for the taxi."

@monapants1 advised Dave:

"Don’t smoke on hiking trails. Fire on the mountain is a real issue every year. Glad you’re safe."

