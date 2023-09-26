Two hikers have given Mzansi a close look at one of the hiking trails at Lion's Head in Cape Town

They posted a TikTok video showing the steep and narrow trail as they trekked down the mountain

The footage frightened people who are scared of heights and discouraged many from the scary outdoor activity

Two women hiked a trail at Lion's Head in Cape Town. @tasha.ndlovzzz

Source: TikTok

Two adventurous women decided to provide a sneak peek of the challenging hiking trail on Lion's Head. They shared their daring journey through a captivating TikTok video that offered a bird's eye view of the breathtaking City of Cape Town.

Thrilling hiking adventure

As the camera followed their descent from the mountaintop, the rocky path seemed to be a daunting challenge. The fearless hikers brought to life the exhilarating experience of conquering the Lion's Head trail in the video posted by @tasha.ndlovzzz.

Cape Town's scenic beauty

The incredible views that surrounded the trail, left viewers in awe of the natural beauty of Cape Town.

Viewers with acrophobia admitted that watching the clip sent shivers across their bodies. The footage amassed an impressive 90,000 views in a short period.

Watch the video below:

Hiking trip frightens TikTok users

Many viewers expressed admiration for the two women, joking that they would never muster the courage to hike the trail.

Read some of the comments below:

@michi.natalie stated:

"No man this looks dangerous. "

@maxmgadi posted:

"Intrusive thoughts telling me I can fly."

@nkomiii_r mentioned:

"I'd faint str and knowing my man he'd faint too. Bathong we afraid of heights but I wanna try this."

@keamo.ww commented:

"Going up is all nice and fun till you have to go down."

@llebo.gang said:

"Holding my breath and getting sweaty palms from just watching the video. Must be hell in real life."

@claudyb105 wrote:

"This is making me dizzy. Capetonians and their love for hiking can miss me."

@makrila2022 added:

"Kanti this is what people go through before that lion's head pose."

wtf_una added:

"I’d die instantly."

