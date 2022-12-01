A woman shared with her social media followers that she wanted to go hiking at Modimolle Mountain

She asked Mzansi tweeps if they were keen to go with her to the mysterious mountain that has creepy stories

Twitter users had mixed reactions, with some brave ones saying they'll join her on the excursion

A woman wants to arrange a hiking trip to Modimolle mountain in Limpopo. Image: @emily_teffoME

Mzansi tweeps had a discussion about the infamous Modimolle Moutain in Limpopo. A woman with the Twitter handle @emily_teffoME asked her followers to go with her to discover the mysteries that lie on the spooky mountain.

Urban legends have been spread throughout generations that people who go up the mountain never return, and it seems some want to test out those stories.

Many people who believe supernatural forces govern that area commented that they were not willing to risk their lives.

Some suggested they fly a drone up there to test the terrain before committing to a hiking trip.

See the Twitter post and comments below:

@GXIImalux12 said:

"Mara, let's do it guys, atleast 50 of us. There must be five influencers so they can go live! We have to know the truth about this mountain. I don't like being curious."

@TabsZoeloe shared:

"Hiked it in August and left white money by the cross at the top. It's not so scary."

@kamogel56416651 wrote:

"Count me in even though am scared. My friend told me last he climbed that mountain and never came back."

@Matimuntsako said:

"Hai man, I once saw people climbing this thing mos. I'm not sure if they came back, since I was passing, but I did see people up there."

@thandomohodi suggested:

"Can someone do a drone survey of that place first? The danger is not up there, it is in the surroundings be4 one climbs up."

@Ralu_Langa_1 added:

"I would love to hike on this mountain, I guess it might be a portal to the parallel universe."

@Mavasero posted:

"You people don't want to see 2023. "

@LoveKillthem tweeted:

"Rest in peace in advance."

