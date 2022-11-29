One hard-working spinach farmer operating in Gauteng is incredibly proud of how far she’s come with her career

A perseverant female spinach farmer who grew up in Limpopo, now operating in Gauteng, has taken to social media to open up about her love of farming.

Maletsiri Mogodi, the founder of Ngwanamobu Farming, noted that agriculture was a normal part of everyday life where she grew up.

Her love of the field led her to study towards a qualification in agriculture at Tswane University of Technology (TUT).

But sadly, the 28-year-old had to change careers and only got back into farming in September 2021, after securing land in Gauteng.

The proud farmer’s story was shared in a post on the Agriculture and Young Facebook page, with Maletsiri offering advice to young people who want to be farmers:

“Don't be afraid to start small; use what you have and research the type of farming you want to create. Read books about agriculture. Attend seminars.

“Go to college if you can. Take short courses. Do job shadowing at a farm. Most importantly, apply that knowledge practically at your farm.

"You will not be good at something by relying on verbal information. Put more effort into learning. The application is also key.”

The young spinach farmer inspired social media users:

King Prosper said:

“Lovely story. I love what you’re doing.”

Rev SC Mathebula added:

“Way to go, sis.”

Livett Tshiloane reacted:

“Proud of you.”

In another inspiring story about a female farmer slaying hard in business, Briefly News also wrote about a hard-working entrepreneur who sold her suburban home to take on agriculture.

Dineo Mokgoshi, who previously ran a tourist hosting company on a nature reserve, now has a thriving farm. She ensures her employees are always well-trained to continue growing the business.

