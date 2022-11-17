A hard-working agricultural entrepreneur who sold her suburban home to take on the world of farming has left many inspired

Dineo Mokgoshi, who previously ran a tourist hosting company, now has a thriving farm

The determined lady has 48 000 laying chickens, 120 sheep, goats, and more, with her success making many online peeps proud

A dedicated Gauteng woman working as a farmer has left many netizens inspired with her diligence and determination.

Dineo Mokgoshi is shining with her farming business. Image: Kasi Economy and Black Capitalist.

Dineo Mokgoshi previously ran a tourist hosting business at a nature reserve in Pretoria, before starting her mixed-farming operation.

Now, the hard-working lady, who runs her farm from Winterveld, has over 48 000 chickens for laying eggs, 120 sheep and goats, and 250 head of cattle, including 133 Brahman.

Speaking to Landbouweekblad, Dineo previously said that anyone who wants to be a farmer needs to have a passion for the work, with the entrepreneur always ensuring that her employees’ skills are sharpened through training.

Have a look at the post and some of the most engaging online reactions:

Ansie Venter said:

“Well done, you are a star. Proud of you.”

Nkululeko Freedom Chipeta remarked:

“Wife material. A woman who uses her upstairs more than anything else.”

Marve Tj is inspired:

“I want to be like her when I grow up.”

Thandeka Mathandi Gcaba commented:

“Lead us, Dineo, we are your subjects.”

Dr. Livestock wrote:

“Livestock farming is so prolific.”

Mofokeng Sehlabo is wowed:

“Dineo, tell us your secret. How did you start this farming business? I’m interested.”

Erin Matt noted:

“She's living my dream.”

