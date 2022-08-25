A loving momma from Soshanguve is making big moves as a poultry farmer and runs her own business called RBKM Chickens

Prudence Thulisile Mokwena is a qualified microbiologist and notes that the idea behind her business came to her in a dream

The mother-of-three currently has two permanent employees and capacitates 3700 chickens on her land

A doting mother from Soshanguve is doing the absolute most as a microbiologist and poultry farmer, running her company, RBKM Chickens, from Winterveld in Gauteng.

Prudence Thulisile Mokwena is a successful and passionate microbiologist and farmer. Image: rbkm_chickens.

Source: Instagram

Prudence Thulisile Mokwena, who prefers to be called ‘Thuli’, notes that the idea behind taking on the poultry farming sector was inspired by a dream she had.

Chatting to Briefly News in an Instagram live interview, the lovely lady opens up about the successes and failures of RBKM Chickens, her future ambitions, and the importance of thorough planning in entrepreneurship.

Thuli has always been a determined woman

The 33-year-old originally started her business in 2016, but it ended up failing because her idea wasn’t well planned.

Thuli, who held a National Diploma in Biotechnology and a Bachelor of Technology in Pharmaceutical Science from Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), then decided to go back to school:

“I did a two-year course at TUT in Business Administration, which helped me a lot, and I acquired a lot of information.”

In 2019, the microbiologist officially registered the company, which she loving states was named after her three kiddies, Relebogile, Bokamoso, and Makwena.

Thuli explains that her enterprise is a broiler facility, where chickens are bred and raised specifically for meat consumption:

“We buy our baby chicks from a local hatchery and take care of them until they are matured for consumption.

“We market our products to different buyers, such as shisanyama businesses, local households, and a crèche in our community, to name a few.”

Thuli notes that she also provides training to anyone interested in agriculture, stating that she has been noticing more women than men have started attending her workshops.

The entrepreneur says that she found farming during a period of stagnation

The loving parent explains that she initially started taking on the field of agriculture during a time in her career when she’d hit a rough spot.

Thuli had considered working in a hospital or the petroleum industry but ultimately settled in nicely with farming:

“The field of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals is very broad, and it is also implemented in the poultry farming industry.”

The loving wife notes that her hubby, Kagiso Mokwena, is very supportive of her business, with Thuli having big plans for RBKM farms and her life:

“I currently have 3700 chickens and want to expand my company and work towards becoming a professionally managed enterprise.

“I am also studying for a master’s degree in business management science. While it is tough being a mom, entrepreneur and student, having good time management has helped me a lot.”

Thuli also recently won the Fabulous Woman of the year award, with the go-getter noting that her biggest achievement was finding her passion in poultry farming.

The hard-working momma advises women who want to be farmers to follow their passions, have a clear business plan, invest in themselves and their idea, and have mentors who can help them along the way.

