Sean "Diddy" Combs will remain in jail until his sentencing, despite being acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges

The rapper was found guilty of two lesser charges involving the transportation of women, including Cassie Ventura, for sex acts

Social media users are divided, with some supporting the judge’s decision due to Diddy's influence and risk

Legendary hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs will remain behind bars until his sentencing on Friday, 3 October 2025. The rapper was denied bail after being cleared of the most serious crimes in his trial.

According to various reports, Diddy's team requested his immediate release after he was found not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking.

The judge, however, ruled that the mogul was a flight risk due to his wealth and connections, so he should stay behind bars until his sentencing later this year.

What was Diddy found guilty of?

Diddy might have escaped a maximum jail sentence, or even life in jail, but he is not off the hook yet. The rapper was acquitted of three of his five charges, but the jurors found him guilty of two. TMZ reported that Combs was found guilty on two lesser charges of transportation of former girlfriends, Cassie Ventura and another one only identified as Jane, for sex acts.

Per the reports, the rapper is facing between five and twenty years behind bars. Take a look at the post below:

Fans weigh in on Diddy's bail refusal

Social media has been split following the news about Diddy's bail refusal. Some said the rapper deserved to be free after he was found not guilty of the serious crimes. Others said the judge made a good call as Diddy was a risk to society.

@Faithproofapolo commented:

"When you peel back the glitz, what’s left is a man who’s spent decades exploiting others. He shouldn’t walk free just because he’s rich and famous."

@sdchef2013 wrote:

"….it’s just a few more months…not to worry, he will be slippin’ & slidin’ all the way home in no time…🧴💦"

@penpenlop said:

"He belongs there. Period."

@IM0SportsTV noted:

"If he's going to be let out soon, then they will deny the bail and it will be part of the time served. If he was let out today, then he probably would be facing a longer sentence. The prosecution already has egg on its face so they couldn't just let Combs out. That's their win 👀"

