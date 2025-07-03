United States hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges

A courtroom sketch shows how Diddy reacted after the jury's verdict was read on Wednesday, 2 July 2025

Netizens expressed mixed reactions, with some mocking the justice system, while others mocked or supported Diddy

Courtroom sketch showed how Sean “Diddy” Combs reacted to his verdict. Image: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage, Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Source: Getty Images

A court room sketch showing how Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb reacted after the verdict was announced has gone viral. On Wednesday 2 July 2025, Diddy was convicted on the lesser offences but acquitted of the serious charges, sex trafficking and racketeering.

The verdict was made by a jury composed of eight men and four women after 13 hours across three days of deliberations. While the trial proceedings were in camera, a court room sketch showing how Diddy reacted has gone viral.

How did Diddy react to the jury's verdict?

On Thursday 2 July 2025, social media user @kirawontmiss shared the sketch on X. The courtroom sketch shows Diddy falling on his knees after the verdict was read while his legal team embraced in joy. The post was captioned:

“Courtroom Sketch Diddy falling to his knees and bends over after hearing the verdict😬”

The Guardian reports that Combs knelt down in front of his chair and appeared to pray. The publication reports that Diddy then faced the gallery and clapped, which led to the gallery responding with claps and cheers.

See the courtroom sketch of Diddy below:

Netizens weigh in on Diddy's courtroom sketch following verdict

In the comments section, netizens shared mixed reactions. Several netizens shared their thoughts on the verdict and Diddy’s reaction.

Here are some of the reactions:

@FreedomRinger_ argued:

“The only thing our Judicial system seems to do is protect the wealthy and the powerful. What a joke. You want to know how a population becomes radicalized? You're looking at it.”

@DominaMagdalena declared:

“Yes, pray to your demon overlords, Diddy. But this summer of exposure has just begun.”

@JohnGloistein predicted:

“If Diddy ends up locked up, he’ll be running the rec yard talent show like Larry Hoover.”

@KelleyR51281260 argued:

“Oh, so dramatic he already knew what was gonna happen that’s why he didn’t testify and that’s why he continued to say he was innocent. And unfortunately, this was a very small trial, considering everything that actually happened for decades. We’re all moving along now from the Diddy trial. And we’ll see what happens next just like it did with OJ Simpson. Time keeps moving on.”

@tpponting claimed:

“When you have the blackmail material on so many people, you never do time.”

Was Diddy released after being acquitted on major charges?

Diddy was not released after being acquitted on the serious charges.

Briefly News reported that Sean "Diddy" Combs will remain in jail until his sentencing, despite being acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

In denying Diddy bail, Judge Arun Subramanian ruled that the Bad Boy Records founder was a flight risk due to his wealth and connections. Judge Arun Subramanian also proposed a sentencing date of 3 October, but said he was willing to move up the date at the defense’s request.

Source: Briefly News