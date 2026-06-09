Black Coffee and Bae Victoria Gonzalez Rub Shoulders With Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian in Monaco
- Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee attended the F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, alongside his girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez
- Not only did he rock the most flashy wristwatch, but Black Coffee also played a set in Monaco
- Fans had nothing but praise for Black Coffee, who was spotted rubbing shoulders with Lewis Hamilton and his bae Kim Kardashian
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South Africa's finest DJ Black Coffee and his girlfriend Victoria Gonzalez slayed Monaco side-by-side. The IT couple was seen rubbing shoulders with Lewis Hamilton and his bae Kim Kardashian at the F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix.
The Drive hitmaker also rocked the crowd during his set in Monaco, leaving tons of Mzansi folks mesmerised by his star power.
Black Coffee and Lewis have a moment in Monaco
The Grammy-winning DJ and his girlfriend of many years, Victoria, were also guests at the F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix afterparty, hosted by Kim and Lewis. In a clip shared by The Daily Telegraph, Kim and Lewis were hand in hand as they made way to the venue. As they entered, Black Coffee greeted Lewsi, who hugged him and also met Victoria. Kim and Coffee also shook hands as they said their greetings.
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The sweet moment among the legends went viral on social media, leaving netizens impressed and proud of Black Coffee.
Watch the clip below:
Reactions online were all positive as fans had nothing but praise for Black Coffee.
@Khajomaiaza shared:
"At least we are represented by our very own Black Coffee. Akufani."
@OKSIGEEGAS said:
"Black Coffee forgot he was with his girlfriend for a second there."
@Cleo258_ said:
"I wasn't expecting to see Black Coffee, but I'm not surprised."
@just_mooi asked:
"Sooo Black Coffee met Kim Kardashian, and she shook his hand?"
@OkadumisoTambo said:
"Black Coffee has definitely reached GOAT status as well."
@TheX_Barbie laughed:
"Black Coffee's girlfriend can't believe her eyes."
@Senzo_TS_ said:
"You can just see that Black Coffee is not forcing things with these big stars, they are just his peers."
@African_Spring said:
"Whenever Black coffee plays in Durban, I go because there will come a time when he will be totally inaccessible to us."
Black Coffee flashes wealth in Monaco amid ex-wife's claims
The star's time in Monaco had the fashion police overanalysing his timepieces, noticing how expensive his taste is. One angry fan, though, remembered Enhle Mbali's claims that Black Coffee has not paid up her spousal support after their divorce got finalised.
"Black Coffee is splashing millions on luxury timepieces, while avoiding payments to the mother of his kids," user @visse alleged.
Last week, Enhle Mbali went on Instagram and said she is not a millionaire because Black Coffee has not paid her yet. "Who said I'm a millionaire? Nothing has been reflected on my account. No money has gone through. I'm still living my life; I'm just like you guys," she joked. She laughed at a fan who said Black Coffee is "stingy."
Black Coffee defends his kids from trolls
In a previous report from Briefly News, Black Coffee asked people to lay off his kids when details from his divorce from Enhle made headlines. He asked trollstrolls not to post his children on their social media accounts.
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"I understand that you people believe everything you read, and that’s fine. As a father, I have one request. Please stop posting my children on your socials."
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Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za