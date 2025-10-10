Businesswoman and actress Enhle Mbali has announced that she and DJ Black Coffee are no longer married

Mlotshwa shared photos with her attorneys and family on Friday, 10 October 2025, to confirm the finalisation of her union

The actress's industry friends and fans took to her Instagram post to congratulate her on her divorce news

Former Isibaya actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa is celebrating the finalisation of her divorce from the father of her children, DJ Black Coffee.

Mlotshwa, who previously revealed that the musician cheated on her with several women, confirmed her divorce on social media this week.

The actress announced on her Instagram account on Friday, 10 October 2025, that she's officially single.

Mlotshwa wrote: "Today, with great emotion I write this. I am officially Miss Mlotshwa . I’m so grateful for this ugly journey that gave me so many lessons. Today, God has laid a table for me…I am so thankful to the people you see in this image."

Social media responds to the actress's post

Nelisiwev9 replied:

"I love the fact that you are strong, you never allowed stress to chew your body, you looked hot whilst going through that journey. You made it look normal, hey. Wavele waba muhle kakhulu," (You became more beautiful).

Reality TV star Mpho_wa_badimo said:

"Congratulations! 🥂 Love and Light as you navigate this new chapter. ♥️ What a brave woman you are 🙏🏽😊."

Actress Missdenisezimba wrote:

"Let the journey begin, sis!❤️."

Dimakatso_sm replied:

"I am so happy for you, mommy, and your kids.😍."

King_leo_getsemane commented:

"I don’t know why this made me feel sad. Love and light, Miss Mlotshwa❤️."

Byongahmxasa said:

"Hope and pray you received all that was due to you 🙌🙌🙌."

Actress Dawn Thandeka_king replied:

" @enhlembali_ I love you❤️❤️."

Maah_dlamini wrote:

"Congratulations, all the best for this new journey ahead🥂🥂🥂."

@JerryNkeliLaw revealed on its Instagram account on Friday, 10 October 2025, that the court ruled in favour of Mlotshwa and granted her the relief sought.

"The customary marriage was declared valid and in community of property, the ANC was invalidated, and Nkosinathi Maphumulo a.k.a 'Black Coffee' was ordered to pay spousal maintenance," said the attorney.

Emmy_kgarebe responded:

"I'm so teary, 😢because girl, you've been through it and we've been watching you holding it together❤️💓."

Simvio said:

"To you and the new chapter that awaits you! ♥️♥️♥️."

Ms.kgomo wrote:

"When a woman stands up for herself, she is standing for all women."

Telmamooi replied:

"This info is enough. For Enhle continue to be strong as you are, don't share anymore because we your real fans, and understand what you are going through."

Stelelifestyle replied:

"Eish, divorce is one of those challenging processes, usually never easy. Wishing you all that your heart desires and all that is good for you."

Vati_buka wrote:

"Divorce always brings sadness to me, but sometimes it's the only necessary way out😢 but it wasn't meant to be. All the best for the future❤️"

