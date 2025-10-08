Carte Blanche TV presenter Claire Mawisa has announced her wedding on her social media account

The legendary TV personality shared photos of her wedding day on her Instagram account on Wednesday, 8 October 2025

South Africans and fans of the media personality took to her post to congratulate her and her partner

Media personality Claire Mawisa celebrates her wedding day after her 47th birthday. Images: ClaireMawisa

Source: Instagram

Legendary media personality Claire Mawisa confirmed on her social media account this week that she's officially married.

The Carte Blanche presenter, who recently made headlines when she attended Afronation, also celebrated her 47th birthday this week.

Mawisa, who previously made headlines when she disciplined Ama2000 on social media, announced her marriage with photos.

The media personality shared on her Instagram account on Wednesday, 8 October 2025, that she's married.

Mawisa captioned the post: "And so the adventure begins..."

@Elopecapetown commented on Mawisa's post and wrote:

"Honestly, the most beautiful bridal look of 2025! Thank you for choosing us to do your elopement🤍🤍."

South Africans congratulate the media personality

Sixolisiwe said:

"Oh, this is so wholesome. 🥺🥰🤏🏽 Congratulations, hle🔥."

B_moraka wrote:

"You look gorgeous in anything.😍😍The minute you sprinkle your smile ✨, it’s a 😍😍."

Zoplaatjie replied:

"Anisebahle! Anisafenelani! (You are beautiful and you suit each other). The most beautiful veil and bride! Congrats to love!❤️😍."

Karenburt_ said:

"Oh my precious, precious angel friend. This was one of the most magical days and honors to have been part of ever. No words can ever explain the pure love that was sprinkled through the experience on every level. My heart is filled with so much happiness for you both. A true match made in heaven. I love you both."

Sisbongimlotshwa replied:

"Congratulations, my hun❤️😍🙌🏾. God bless you."

Gabonewejustice said:

"You are burning flames as always, my sister😍❤️🔥🙌."

Petunia_daflower commented:

"Congratulations and happy belated birthday, sis Claire. 💐🌸."

Pruddles4684 wrote:

"Congratulations, beautiful Claire! You deserve all things beautiful. ❤️🔥."

Naledieyes said:

"You and @zozitunzi 'the best secret keepers💞. Congratulations, Mrs 💖😍."

Msxulu responded:

"This is so beautiful, Claire😍. Congratulations and all the best in your adventure. Wow ngaze nga happy for you bakithi!💕💕."

Gladness_flower wrote:

"😍😍🥳🥳🥳Bathong? This is why ba re South African women are beautiful. Aowa bathong? (My goodness). Bontle bo bo kana, kana? (Such beauty). Wow. You two look stunning. And I love how you were true to yourselves🥳🥳."

Matsapolalelo commented:

"When clarity meets peace.🤍💫🙏🏾Congratulations to you two✨."

Mpumipeter_ said:

"Love found its forever home, cheers 🥂to your beautiful beginning! Congratulations🍾🎉 🥳🥂."

Bonolo_mqoco responded:

"Omg you look like a gorgeous angel, so breathtaking 😍😍😍😍🤍🤍. Congratulations🥳."

Refilwemodiselle replied:

"This is so beautiful 😍😍😍. Congratulations, Sisi.♥️♥️♥️🙏🏻🕯️✨."

Sashawestphotography wrote:

"Thank you for choosing me to capture your day🤍. It was such an honour. I am wishing you two all the love and happiness🤍."

Feminist_rogue said:

"Congratulations, Claire! Wishing you both all the love, adventures, and happiness your hearts can hold."

'Carte Blanche' personality Claire Mawisa is reportedly married. Image: ClaireMawisa

Source: Instagram

