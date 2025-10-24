South African actress Inno Sadiki recently celebrated her 15th wedding anniversary on social media

The Skeem Saam star posted several pictures of her wedding day and paired it with a short message

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star's milestone

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Actress Inno Sadiki marked 15 years of marriage. Image: @innosadiki

Source: Instagram

Love is one of the most beautiful things one should experience and witness. The South African actress Inno Sadiki recently let her fans and followers in on her love story as she marked yet another year as a married woman.

On Thursday, 23 October 2025, the Skeem Saam actress, whose Joburg house burnt to the ground last year, excitedly shared on her social media page that she and her husband were celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary.

Sadiki posted several pictures from her wedding day back in 2010 and paired them with a sweet and short message.

She wrote:

"15 Years Ago I this day I said I DO 💍 to the Father of my kids."

See the post below:

Fans react to Inno celebrating her wedding anniversary

Shortly after the star shared that she was celebrating her wedding anniversary on social media, many of her fans and followers flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

Actress Katlego Danke said:

"And what a beautiful bride you were! Congratulations on 15 years of matrimony with Pastor P. May you be blessed with 60 more happy and abundant, and fulfilling years!"

officialqueennandi wrote:

"Happy Anniversary my friend. Wishing you guys many more years of good health, wealth and love."

queen_modiko commented:

"Happy anniversary, my beautiful parents! I love and I appreciate you, and God continue to shower your beautiful marriage with the fruits of the spirit! I love you so much."

Reality TV star Brinnette responded:

"Congratulations my love. You are greatly and highly favoured."

kefilwemolepo replied:

"Happy anniversary🎊🥳🥰may the good Lord continue to bless your union."

ria.nevhungoni mentioned:

"Happy anniversary 🥳🥳🥳🥳. Here’s to many more years🥂🥂October belongs to the Sadiki’s."

Inno Sadiki celebrates 15 years of marriage. Image: @innosadiki

Source: Instagram

Innocent shared with Briefly News what keeps their marriage strong

Back in 2023, when they were celebrating 13 years of marriage, Innocent Sadiki shared with Briefly News that love is the foundation of their marriage. Not money or fame, seeing how they are in the public eye.

"I’m so grateful for how far we have come. What has kept us together is not money, nor is it fame or pressure; it’s simply love. We haven’t reached our dreams yet, but we have remained consistent with our love. We are best friends, lovers and soulmates," she said.

Dr Musa Mthombeni distances himself from Innocent Sadiki saga with hilarious post

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Dr Musa Mthombeni caught wind of netizens attempting to pin him in the Innocent Sadiki house saga and diffused the situation in the best way he knew.

In light of netizens' scepticism about Innocent Sadiki's burnt house saga, Twitter (X) user Usis_Judy shared photos showing an unkempt house version, suggesting that it was never lived in.

Source: Briefly News