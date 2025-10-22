South African reality TV star Sweet Guluva recently marked yet another year around the sun

The Big Brother Mzansi winner penned himself a sweet birthday message on social media

Many of his fans and followers flooded the comment section, wishing him a blessed day

Sweet Guluva celebrated his birthday in style. Image: @sweet_guluva

It's Libra season, and it has been proven that most of the popular people on earth were born during this season. The South African reality TV star Sweet Guluva recently marked another year around the clock.

On Wednesday, 22 October 2025, the Big Brother Mzansi season 5 winner, Sweet Guluva, excitedly announced on his social media pages that he was celebrating his 24th birthday.

The reality TV star who broke up with Ashley Ogle shared several stunning pictures of himself and penned a sweet and heartfelt birthday message to himself.

He wrote:

"Today isn’t just another day; it’s a reminder of how far I’ve come, the lives I’ve touched, and the greatness I’m still stepping into. 🙌🏼❤️I’m honestly just filled with gratitude, for life, for love, and for every lesson that’s shaped me into the man I am today.

"From Big Brother to the stage, to every room I’ve walked into, I carry the same heart and hunger that got me here. This year, I’m walking in purpose🙌🏼grounded, grateful, and focused on becoming everything God said I could be. Thank you to everyone who’s been part of this journey… your love never goes unnoticed. Here’s to more growth, more wins, and more grace."

See the post below:

Fans wished Sweet Guluva a happy birthday

Shortly after the star shared that he was celebrating his birthday, many peeps flooded his comment section wishing him a joyous day. Here's what they had to say below:

Actress Thandeka Dawn King said:

"Happy birthday Mfanawami, u Nkulunkulu akugcine aqhubeke ukukubusisa❤️"

Actress Nomalanga Shozi wrote:

"Sweet and Sour, Sweet Guluva🔥 Happiest Birthday, skhokho."

juicyjay_official commented:

"Hayibo Happy Sweet Guluva day! Cakes and candles bud have it good legend."

ashherthe1 responded:

"Happy Birthday my Brotherrrr🥳❤️! Sending you all of Gods richest blessings."

@kwaneleM_14 replied:

"Happy birthday, king of sweet G's. Keep moving. Today is another day that the lord has made, and let you rejoice and be glad in it. To more brands, More laughter. May Grace fall down and cover you always."

xola_novokoza mentioned:

"More life boy keep going, keep pushing 🎂 there’s still more in life enjoy the journey. We are proud of you."

touchline_truth stated:

"Happy birthday njayam. Congratulations on a remarkable year."

Sweet Guluva recently turned 24. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

