South African TV personality Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena celebrated 13 years of her being in the entertainment industry

The star reminisced on the first day and year she made her debut in the showbiz industry on social media

Moozlie also shared several pictures of herself from the past years and paired them with her heartfelt message

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

TV personality Mozzlie celebrated a career milestone. Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Rémy Martin

Source: Getty Images

Bathong, time flies when you are having a good time! The South African media personality and fashionista Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena recently celebrated a huge career milestone.

The popular rapper who dropped a single in May 2025, excitedly announced that on Monday, 20 October 2025, she marked her 13th anniversary since she made her debut in the entertainment industry.

Moozlie reminisced on the day she won the MTV Base VJ Search back in 2012 and how God has been good to her ever since that day.

"20•10•2012✨ On this day, 13 Years Ago, I won the MTV Base VJ Search. Man, what a time!!🥹 God, you have been SO good!! All I ever wanted to be was a YoTV presenter😅 The people I’ve met. The places I’ve gone. The things I’ve done?! What a DREAM!! I am deeply & truly grateful for it ALL," she wrote.

The star, who celebrated her 33rd birthday in September 2025, further mentioned how things in her life have been since she came into the industry and also expressed her gratitude to God for all his blessings.

She said:

"God gets all the Glory. Even the God(who is pure love) that is on the inside of every single person that’s ever shown me a single ounce of support over the years. Ya’ll been doing the Lord’s work & I appreciate it. Like ALOT🥹 And I pray you win!! I pray keep winning. I pray your dreams come true. I pray you know the God of Victory like I do🙏🏾✨.



"Sometimes we get so busy working on the next thing that we forget how many incredible things we’ve already done. Like what an epic journey this has been. And still…The best is yet to come."

See the post below:

SA celebrate Moozlie's milestone

Many netizens on social media couldn't help but also celebrate the star's milestone with her. Here's what they had to say below:

Singer Donald said:

"Literally took a flight the next day to go shoot the Over the Moon video with me, you’ll always be famous Moozlie. This post just brought back so many amazing emotions for me…so proud of how far you’ve come."

thejournalistdj wrote:

"I remember this day like it was yesterday, we were there to document your journey and you grabbed the opportunity with both hands and never looked back, amazing career."

thabs_theconnect mentioned:

"The girl I met 🥹❤️🔥 she was and is still a force to be reckoned with!!! Proud of you, Choms."

yayarsa responded:

"You always been so stylish. BTW this is still a hot look even today, imagine it with more accessories ."

Moozlie marked 13 years in the entertainment industry. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DJ Zinhle endorses Pearl Thusi's career

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle backed her friend and businesswoman Pearl Thusi's newly launched career as a DJ.

DJ Zinhle shared that Pearl Thusi is her new favourite disk jockey and added that they will have fun together as she is now a DJ.

Source: Briefly News