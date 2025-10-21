South African Film and Television Awards-winning telenovela Outlaws is back for Season 2

A new face has joined the award-winning Showmax series, taking on the role of Sihle Biyela

The role was previously held by Nirvana Nokwe; however, Noluthando Ngema is confident that she will make an impact

‘Outlaws’ is back for Season 2 with a new face, Noluthando Ngema. Image: Supplied

It might be her breakout role, but Noluthando Ngema is ready to make her most epic TV acting debut.

The hit Showmax telenovela Outlaws is making its much-awaited return for Season 2 in November.

What is new on Outlaws Season 2?

The South African Film and Television Awards-winning telenovela (SAFTAs), Outlaws, is back with a new face.

Ngema, a new kid on the block, will portray the role of Sihle Biyela, previously played by Nirvana Nokwe.

Sihle abandoned her family and community to create another life for herself with her partner Leruo Tseole, played by Lehlohonolo Mayeza. The new season will premiere on Monday, 17 November 2025, on the popular streaming platform.

Ngema shared that she sent her audition tape and waited for weeks in anticipation of a response from the team. When she learnt that she was cast for the role, she and her sisters were overjoyed.

"I cannot wait to see myself on screen. This is my first TV debut, and I am so excited. I am also looking forward to see how people react to the new season because it blew my mind. I cannot wait for the life-changing moments that will come with being part of such a big platform."

Ngema plays alongside Mayeza, and she described what their working relationship is like. On screen, Ngema said she and Mayeza's characters are like the fictional characters Romeo and Juliet.

"Their relationship was so passionate, but it had so much tragedy. They were caught between family conflict and their love for one another. I mean, the moment they laid eyes on each other, they fell deeply in love."

Their working relationship was one for the books as the chemistry was undeniable.

"We had such an easy working relationship and we told our respective agencies how we’d love to play a scene, and I noticed how that made our chemistry so much better. We collaborated and communicated, and, most importantly, we built a friendship!"

Mzansi is sure in for a treat when the new season drops. Watch the trailer here.

