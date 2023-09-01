Actress Nolwazi Shange is excited as she has bagged herself a new role on Showmax's Outlaws

The Scandal! actress said that this is her very first Showmax Original, and it has been her dream to bag one

Nolwazi is also involved in casting for some of Mzansi Magic's shows and movies

'Scandal!' actress Nolwazi Shange is excited about her new role on Showmax Original 'Outlaws'. Image: @nolwazingubeni

Source: Instagram

Actress Nolwazi Shange gushes about her new role on Outlaws, a Showmax original.

Nolwazi bags a new role on Showmax

The Scandal! actress scored herself a new role on the Showmax Original Outlaws, which will stream soon.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Shange said this is her first Showmax show, and she is excited about this role.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

She said:

"I was excited by the idea of being involved in action sequences and challenging my body in that way. It’s a first for me in the years I’ve been working. I’m not a small girl and I found it quite cool that I could express and use my body in that way. Oh, what a thrill!

"That’s been my dream and I hope to get more opportunities."

Nolwazi also shared that her character, Nandi is a headstrong and determined woman who doesn't shy away from challenges. She said this character was demanding, and it challenged her body.

"We thoroughly rehearsed the action sequences which helped when we got on set. It didn’t feel foreign.

"Nandi is also just as nurturing and present. Maybe I’m over-hyping myself here, but I’d like to believe I possess these qualities. They are definitely qualities I resonate with," Nolwazi she said.

Nolwazi shares Outlaws news on Instagram

Nolwazi Shange and Showmax shared her new role on Instagram stating her character Nandi on the Showmax Original Outlaws.

The post was captioned:

"LA mother's love spreads beyond her own: the same is said for undlunkulu wakwa Biyela. Nandi mothers a nation and that’s how she likes it. #OutlawsShowmax."

See the post below:

Social media users flooded the comment section, congratulating the actress:

@Zamuntu_khoza wrote:

"I’m excited because I know she doesn’t disappoint on screen azishe."

@Lunga_shabalala wrote:

"A queen."

@Ntshonono_03 wrote:

"I really can't wait, you talent is out of this world."

@Nosi_ntshangase said:

"Biyela, Mgazi!!"

@Njabulo_cshebo said:

"Woooooooow!!!!!"

@Philanimissp said:

"La khona'uNolwazi. Ak' dlalwa..."

@Iam_nolwazie wrote:

"Omg bozo wami the best is what you are."

@Snqobile_makhathini wrote:

"Zyakhala."

Nolwazi is not just an actress, she has also been involved in some casting for some of Mzansi Magic's shows and movies.

Nolwazi Shange shares snaps of her graduation day

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that Nolwazi Shange shared snapshots of herself on her graduation day. The actress graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing Communications.

Nolwazi mentioned that it took her four years to complete her course. She expressed her joy on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News