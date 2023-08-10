Showmax has shared the trailer for a new series called Outlaws which is a first of its kind

Outlaws stars actress Nolwazi Shange-Ngubeni, Siyabonga Shibe, and Thembinkosi Mthembu

Mzansi cannot contain their excitement after Phil Mphela shared the trailer of this new series

South African television has been taken to newer heights by announcing a new Western series called Outlaws.

'Outlaws' is a first-of-its-kind in South Africa, and it will be available to stream on Showmax in September. Image: @nolwazingubeni, @siyabonga_shibe, @thembinkosi_mthembu

There is a new series coming to Mzansi television, and it is Western-inspired

Showmax has announced a new show coming to its streaming platform, titled Outlaws, which is a Western series.

The first of its kind stars TV favourites, former Scandal! actress Nolwazi Shange-Ngubeni, The Wife star Siyabonga Shibe, and Shaka iLembe's Thembinkosi Mthembu.

Check out the trailer below:

The backdrop of Outlaws and when it will be available for streaming

Outlaws is produced by Tshedza Pictures and was shot on the borders of Lesotho and KwaZulu-Natal.

It will be available to stream on Showmax on 6 September.

The popular streaming platform had viewers hyped when they shared a snippet of what it's about the drama that will be unfolding.

"The borderlands in the KZN Underberg turn into a battlefield in the new Showmax Original drama series. Get ready, Outlaws streams soon."

Netizens are excited about this new series, cannot contain their excitement

Commenting under @PhilMphela's Twitter post, netizens had this to say:

@Tumi14300836 said:

"This series looks good can't wait to watch it."

@Nelisile_Ntuli said:

"I love seeing Thembinkosi everywhere! It's his time to shine, and I'm here for it."

@jojo03216 said:

"Tshedza Pictures said if one thing, we'll keep Thembinkosi booked and busy..... Great actor, great plot, stellar cast, the beautiful trailer..... relevant story to tell considering the current state of affairs."

@KemoTseki_said:

"Yes. A show with my culture, Sesotho culture, on the forefront."

@Mcloopz_ said:

"Tshedza really believes in Thembinkosi hey."

@LindiweDube_ said:

"Tshedza loves Thembinkosi Mthembu."

@Ntsakiso_Mkansi said:

"Thembinkosi Mthembu’s hard work when you are consistent."

@leezatip said:

"Thembinkosi is booked and busy hey."

