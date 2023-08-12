Celebrated gospel singer Hlengiwe Mhalba has broken the barriers with her new music genre

While she still sings gospel, she has done it with a modern twist

She has received a thumbs up from the youth on social media, who appreciated her gesture

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Hlengiwe Mhlaba is working on a new genre of music, gospel music infused with a hint of Amapiano sounds. Images: @mhlabahlengs

Source: Instagram

Uyalela hitmaker Helngiwe Mhlaba is in the studio preparing a song that will change the face of Mzansi gospel music.

Hlengiwe Mhlaba records trendy gospel music

Gossip commentator Musa Khawula posted on his Twitter timeline a video of the celebrated gospel star recording a song with an upbeat tempo that sounds like Amapiano music:

"Hlengiwe Mhlaba is working on new music."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the video here:

Social media reacts to Hlengiwe Mhlaba's new song

The youth was excited about the upcoming music, giving it a nod:

@IamIceEazy recruited:

"Danko! Sesiyomdumisa in the club."

@Stylecandii noticed:

"It’s giving Amapiano with a dash of the Holy Spirit. Samthandi! Rent was due, the landlord had already switched off the lights & issued the eviction notice."

@rachelkg2 made sense of it:

"If you can't take the youth to church, then take the church to the youth."

@TaureanGoddess_ confessed:

"Nah, she's coming with the heat."

@Kofifi24215084 predicted:

"The word of God will move faster now in clubs at churches. It's a banger."

@GudGirlLucy confessed:

"I actually found myself smiling so it's doing its job! It's a hit and it works."

@NtesieMatjuggs said:

"This one will make us cry at groove when the song plays and Wena you dashed with a bit of holy 'Berv' communion."

@LM_Rebirth advised:

"It’s an acquired taste but I can see myself jamming to it in a club after a few Savvies. She has to create a challenge now."

Kelly Khumalo promotes her gospel concert

In another Briefly News report, Afropop singer Kelly Khumalo reminded her fans about her Kelly Khumalo: Gospel Explosion concert amid events cancelling her.

She remained mum about the Tribute to Women event and Maseru Jazz Festival's canning, but she hit her Instagram to promote her show instead, which will be held at the State Theatre on 26 August.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News