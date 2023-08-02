Kelly Khumalo has picked herself up and focused on what is working for her

The controversy-smeared singer took to her social media to promote events that are willing to work with her

She was elbowed by the Tribute To Women event after calls from the public to drop her grew

Kelly Khumalo is one focused queen. She is determined to let negativity fall off her like water on a duck's back.

Somizi is showing loyalty to Kelly Khumalo after she was dropped by the 'Tribute To Women' event as she prepares for both their concerts. Images: @somizi, @kellykhumaloza

Kelly Khumalo promotes the Gospel Explosion event

Kelly was canned from the Tribute To Women show after the organisers felt public pressure to remove the songstress from the line-up.

The singer continued to promote the Kelly Khumalo Gospel Explosion, which will be held at the South African State Theatre on 26 August. She reminded her followers to buy tickets in this post:

Fans cheer Kelly Khumalo on with her gospel concert

Her fans and friends pledged attendance in the post:

@somizi promised:

"Ek is kom."

@sboh_mthombe said:

"Buying mine on Thursday honey Abangani sebewathengile and they thought they can leave behind."

@zanelemartins will travel from far:

"It's my late father's Birthday. I will travel from Gqeberha shem."

@mynameistlhomamo affirmed:

"You are loved Sthandwa! #GodHasYourBack Always!"

@dlozilami_1 said:

"Me and my family we will be buying, can't miss your music live."

@moyobongani71 promised:

"Keep pushing Kelly. I got u, we shall be ok."

Kelly Khumalo to perform at Somizi's Shades of Pink event

She posted an Instagram video on her timeline showing that she would be very busy in August.

One of the events she is booked for is Idos judge Somizi's star-studded concert titled: Somizi's Shades of Pink, which will be hosted at Emperors Palace on 19 August.

Here is the post below:

Kelly Khumalo announces collaboration with the Jaziel Brothers

In another Briefly News report, the songbird announced that one of her dreams has come true: a project with the Jaziel Brothers.

The Empini hitmaker told her Instagram followers that she waited 16 years for the opportunity.

Fans of the musical giants are anticipating to hear their product.

