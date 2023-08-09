A snippet of Lady Zamar's unreleased single Castles is making the rounds across social media platforms

Fans of the talented singer mentioned that they like the vibe of the song and anticipating its release

It was a pleasant surprise to many people to see Lady Zamar trending for her music instead of her personal life

A snippet of Lady Zamar's upcoming got fans excited. Image: @lady_zamar

Source: Instagram

Lady Zamar is working on new music and recently shared a snippet of her single Castle on her Instagram. She captioned the post by asking for her follower's reviews.

"Tell me if you guys want me to release this song Castles - Lady Zamar."

Lady Zamar's Castle gets glowing reviews

The song was well received despite threats by many South Africans to cancel her after her sexual abuse allegations against Sjava.

The single stays true to Lady Zamar's unique sound that catapulted her into stardom and made her a top House music vocalist in the country.

The teaser got thumbs up from netizens who begged her to release the song immediately. They noted the Collide hitmaker's undeniable talent, that's been overshadowed by the bad publicity she's been getting.

Listen to the snippet below:

Tweeps anticipate Lady Zamar's song

@BekithembaZ mentioned:

"She's an incredible singer. Just a little investment on the PR and she'll be even greater."

@ndizolish2 commented:

"Zamar is a good singer and she deserves this break.❤️ "

@TheRealBandisa stated:

"One thing about her, she can sing, yoh! Is it out?"

@Maldaka wrote:

"Yeah, that's the Lady Zamar I fell in love with Junior on Mamelodi. Not saying she ever changed, but she kills this sound."

@uThembisa added:

"Zamar makes such good music. I really wish she’d go back to being viral for that every day."

@ButiNasiphi posted:

"I need her to drop that song as in now."

@Antoonyekungwu2 tweeted"

"Babe is too talented to get cancelled okes."

@sbusiso_sbiya said:

"She must apologise to the Nkabi nation."

