Lady Zamar is getting tired of social media trolls always mentioning the Sjava controversy on her timeline

The star headed to her Twitter page to point out that people should stop judging her because there are always two sides to every story

The Collide singer also cautioned her followers against assuming that what they heard is the truth without doing a thorough examination

Lady Zamar's name will forever be linked to Sjava because of the controversy that happened between them.

Lady Zamar has fired back at Twitter trolls calling her out over the Sjava controversy. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The singer always finds herself in fans' Twitter mentions every time fellow singer Sjava is trending on social media or when she shared a post on her page.

Lady Zamar fires back at Twitter trolls dragging her amid the Sjava controversy

Fans have accused Lady Zamar, real name Yamikani Janet Banda of wanting to ruin Sjava's career with her accusations. Many believe she lied about the abuse case after it was thrown out, IOL reports.

The star recently came under fire from Sjava's sympathisers who were dragging her on Twitter. The Love Is Blind hitmaker fired back at the trolls, telling them they should stop assuming things without proper evidence. She tweeted:

"There are two sides to every story… the first one to explain sounds true until you hear the other side and they set the record straight

"Ask the right questions to get the right answers… stop assuming coz you heard what you wanted to hear without proper examination!"

Lady Zamar dragged by social media users

One thing about the internet, it never forgets. Lady Zamar is reminded about her case with Sjava each time she tries to post something on her page. The singer recently came under fire when she shared her thoughts on relationships.

Fans said she has no right to give relationship advice after what she did to Sjava.

@KelvinMashile said:

"Let's not forget that she nearly ruined Sjava's career okes but I like your music thou."

@amplifiedhustle noted:

"Y u do Sjava like that, will never forget."

@Sbudaclassic added:

"Gorgeous but why did you do Sjava like that though? Why don't you even apologize so that we can all move on..."

Lady Zamar opens up about missing her mother, vows to spend more time with her: “Need to find time to be home”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that there really is no place like home, and Lady Zamar is learning that the hard way. The singer admitted that she had not seen her mother in a very long time and now feels homesick.

Sharing with her followers on Twitter, Zamar said that she is missing her Queen and plans on spending a few months with her.

Source: Briefly News