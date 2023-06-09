An educator working in South Africa made a video about how she thought her life would be after graduating

The woman admitted that she thought there would have a lot more going on after starting her job as a teacher with a Bachelor's

The people found the video ready to go, and many of them commented with their own hilarious takes and advice

A teacher told people that her career isn't what she expected. The lady made a video about her situation, and online users were amused.

An SA teacher on TikTok reflected on her degree and how it did it not give her everything. Image: @uthisha_omnyama

Source: TikTok

The video got over 5000 likes as they enjoyed her skit. There were hundreds of comments, and some people admitted that she wasn't the only one.

Professional South African educator brought down to earth after graduating

@uthisha_omnyama, a teacher on TikTok, made a funny clip about how she thought she would have a big house, three cars and a husband after her Education degree. Watch the video below of her expressing disappointment that her teaching degree did not help her get there.

TikTok viewers share words of comfort about job as teacher

People love to see teachers on social media. This lady's complaints were relatable, but many netizens were optimistic, saying that she will get there.

hloni372 said:

"We were sold a lie."

khaya added:

"That's what I thought multiple degrees would also bring me."

Themba_Black commented:

"You know in my heart I'm a teacher but in real life I want money."

Gugulethu Mntambo advised:

"Hang in there, most of us are impatient, life begins at 40 remember that."

Lungile Madonsela joked:

"My salary doesn’t even make it to the next pay sisi."

Mahlatse Mokwena wondered:

"Our parents did it guys and I ask myself njani or maybe we are weak."

