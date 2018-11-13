Kwesta's wife's biography: age, children, business of Yolanda Mvelase

Yolanda Mvelase Vilakazi is a South African entrepreneur. She is the founder and current CEO of two companies: Beaded Brides, which deals with wedding dresses, and Colour Queens, which deals with various hair types. To most people, Yolanda is best known as singer Kwesta's wife. The two have been together for quite a long time, having met right when the renowned singer was venturing into the South African music industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Kwesta's wife in various outfits. Photo: @yonessalvv (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Yolanda has had immense success in her business and family life over the years. Here is a quick look at her life.

Profile summary

Full name Yolanda Vanessa Mvelase Vilakazi Gender Female Date of birth 13th October 1990 Yolanda Mvelase's age 31 years (as of 2022) Zodiac Libra Place of birth South Africa Current residence Katlehong, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Married Husband Senzo Brikka Vilakazi (Kwesta) Children 2 Profession Entrepreneur Instagram @YoNessaLv Twitter @yonessalvv

Yolanda Mvelase's biography

How old is Kwesta's wife? Yolanda was born on 13th October 1990. This makes Kwesta's wife's age 31 years as of 2022. She is just a few weeks shy of her 32nd birthday. Coincidentally, Yolanda Vilakazi's birthday falls on the same day as that of one of her children.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The renowned businesswoman attended an American university from which she graduated with a bachelor's degree.

Rise to fame

Yolanda and Kwesta. Photo: @yonessalvv (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Yolanda's rise to prominence largely stems from her relationship and eventual marriage to Kwesta, one of South Africa's best-known musicians. The two met in 2010 when Kwesta's career was just starting.

Today, Yolanda's husband is renowned for numerous hit singles and albums, including DaKAR (2013), DaKAR II (2016), and Special Rekwest (2010).

Marriage and family life

One of the standout issues in Yolanda Vilakazi's biography is her relationship and marriage to Kwesta. Kwesta and his wife met on the former's video shoot. At the time, Kwesta was looking for a video vixen to feature in his video shoot. One of his friends suggested reaching out to Yolanda. The two then became friends and slowly progressed into lovers.

Five years after meeting, Kwesta and Yolanda welcomed their first child together. They then got married in 2018 in a traditional ceremony three years after the birth of their first child. The ceremony was held in Katlehong in Gauteng and was attended by close friends and family.

In March 2019, the couple did their white wedding in a private location. Numerous high-profile South Africans attended the wedding. These included Kid X, Rouge, Reason, and Thabsie. In June 2022, Kwesta proposed to his wife again. Yolanda then made an Instagram post in response to the proposal. Here is what she had to say.

If there's a question of my heart, you've got it @kwestadakar. I'd marry you over and over again my love, ❤️

Who are Yolanda's children?

Kwesta's wife's and her children. Photo: @yonessalvv (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The renowned entrepreneur and her husband have two children together, Kenya Elihle, and Khai Asemahle. Speaking about their children, Yolanda stated that having children strengthened the bond between her and Kwesta and that their relationship is so much stronger because of the kids.

Height and weight

Yolanda is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall and weighs 134 pounds (61 kilograms). She has black hair and brown eyes.

Social media presence

The businesswoman is quite active on social media, particularly on Instagram. Her account has more than 800k followers. She posts photos and short clips of her family, work, destinations, and throwbacks. She is less active on Twitter, with her account having just a few thousand followers.

Interesting facts

Here are some fascinating facts about Yolanda.

She did not like Kwesta at first and insisted he was not her type.

She is an avid car enthusiast.

She wore a designer strapless gown at her wedding.

Kwesta's wife, Yolanda Mvelase, is an accomplished businesswoman with ventures in the beauty and wedding industries. Besides her work, she is also renowned for her marriage to South African musician, Kwesta.

READ ALSO: Kwesta's biography: age, hometown, family, and net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi, commonly known as Kwesta. He is a renowned South African rapper, currently signed to his own record label known as RapLyf Records. Kwesta rose to prominence when he released his hugely popular track Ngud' featuring Cassper Nyovest.

Since then, the rapper has been at the heart of Mzansi's rap industry with his frequent hits. Read on to find out more about the renowned rapper.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News