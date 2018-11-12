Kwesta's biography: age, hometown, family, and net worth
Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi, commonly known as Kwesta, is a renowned South African rapper. He is currently signed to his own record label known as RapLyf Records. Kwesta rose to prominence when he released his hugely popular track Ngud' featuring Cassper Nyovest. Since then, the rapper has been at the heart of Mzansi's rap industry with his frequent hits. Check out Kwesta's biography to learn more about him.
The rapper's musical career began at a very young age, even before he had completed high school. Here is a quick look at his details.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|11 August 1988
|Age
|34 years (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Place of birth
|Katlehong, Ekuhleni, Gauteng Province, South Africa
|Current residence
|Johannesburg, South Africa
|Nationality
|South African
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet and inches
|5'9"
|Height in centimetres
|175
|Weight in kilograms
|75
|Weight in pounds
|165
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Yolanda Vilakazi
|Children
|1
|Kwesta's siblings
|1 sister
|Profession
|Rapper
|Net worth
|$2 million
|@KwestaDakar
|@KwestaDaKAR
Kwesta's biography
How old is Kwesta? The rapper was born on 11 August 1988, making his 34 years old as of 2022. He was born and raised in Katlehong, Ekuhleni, Gauteng Province, South Africa. Kwesta's real name and surname is Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi.
His father and mother got divorced when the rapper was only 8 years old. Not much is known about Kwesta's parents' names.
He later attended Phumulani Secondary School in Katlehong for three years before joining Alafang High School. While in school, he developed a remarkable interest in poetry and music, often receiving positive feedback from his colleagues.
He began pursuing his music career while still in secondary school, a fact that eventually led to his dropping out before completing his studies.
Career
In 2003, Kwesta and his friends formed a rap band called Ghetto Fellaz. They later changed the name to The Juvenylz. The youngsters were hoping to be noticed by a high-profile person in the South African industry, something that never came to pass.
After dropping out of secondary school, Kwesta pursued a solo music career, starting with a makeshift studio at home. After a short while, he began to have a significant following in his hometown of Katlehong. He began receiving requests to perform songs at local school pageants, festivals, street parties, and talent shows.
Shortly after, Kwesta caught the attention of the talent scouts at Africa's Most Southern (AMS) Record Company. The company allowed him to use their recording facilities to grow his talent. In 2007, the rapper was signed by a record label, Buttabing Entertainment, marking the beginning of his eventual rise to fame.
Is Kwesta still alive? Yes, the renowned rapper is still alive and kicking. Today, he is signed to his independent record label, RapLyf Records.
Albums
Kwesta released his debut studio album titled Special ReKwest in 2010. This was followed by a second album, DaKAR, in 2013. DaKAR peaked at number 3 on the iTunes South African Hip-hop chart. Kwesta then released his third studio album in 2016. It was called DaKAR II and became his best-performing album to date.
Some of the top tracks in DaKAR II include Ngud', Mmino, Nomayini, and Day Ones.
Top songs
Here are some of Kwesta's best tracks.
- Vur Vai
- Spirit (ft. Wale)
- Nomayini
- Ngud' (ft. Cassper Nyovest)
- Ngiyaz'fela Ngawe
- Mmino
- Mayibabo ft. (DJ Maphorisa, DJ Buckz)
- Khethile Khethile
Awards and nominations
The singer has been nominated for various awards throughout his career. Here is a quick look.
- SAMPRA highest airplay of the year for the song Ngud'
- SAMHRO highest airplay of the year for the song Ngud'
- SAMA best rap album awars
- SAMA best male artist of the year
- SAMA best album of the year
Who is Kesta's wife?
Kwesta has a wife known as Yolanda Mvelase Vilakazi. The two have been together for over six years now. They have a daughter named Khai, born on 13 October 2012. The two did their wedding in a private ceremony attended only by family and close friends.
Kwesta's net worth
According to Glusea, the renowned South African rapper's net worth is allegedly about $2 million. This comes from numerous sources, including album sales, performance fees, YouTube earnings, and various brand endorsement deals.
Which country is Kwesta from?
Where is Kwesta from? The rapper was born and brought up in South Africa. This makes him a native South African by birth.
What genre is Kwesta's music?
Almost all of Kwesta's tracks are of the rap genre. Still, a few have some elements of Amapiano and pop.
Does Kwesta have a song with Rick Ross?
Yes, he does. The song is titled I Came I Saw and was released in December 2019. The track currently has close to 1.5 million views on YouTube.
Is Kwesta Swati?
Yes, he is. His first name, Senzo, is Swati for 'do something good and it will always come back to you.'
From Kwesta's biography, one can tell that he is one of the most celebrated rappers in South Africa. He has had an incredible musical journey that began with him dropping out of school. Today, his prowess has seen him do numerous collaborations, even with international artists such as Rick Ross.
