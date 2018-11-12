Kwesta's biography: age, hometown, family, and net worth

Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi, commonly known as Kwesta, is a renowned South African rapper. He is currently signed to his own record label known as RapLyf Records. Kwesta rose to prominence when he released his hugely popular track Ngud' featuring Cassper Nyovest. Since then, the rapper has been at the heart of Mzansi's rap industry with his frequent hits. Check out Kwesta's biography to learn more about him.

Kwesta during the Carling Black Label Champion Cup match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on July 29, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

The rapper's musical career began at a very young age, even before he had completed high school. Here is a quick look at his details.

Profile summary

Full name Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi Gender Male Date of birth 11 August 1988 Age 34 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Katlehong, Ekuhleni, Gauteng Province, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in kilograms 75 Weight in pounds 165 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Yolanda Vilakazi Children 1 Kwesta's siblings 1 sister Profession Rapper Net worth $2 million Instagram @KwestaDakar Twitter @KwestaDaKAR

Kwesta's biography

How old is Kwesta? The rapper was born on 11 August 1988, making his 34 years old as of 2022. He was born and raised in Katlehong, Ekuhleni, Gauteng Province, South Africa. Kwesta's real name and surname is Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi.

His father and mother got divorced when the rapper was only 8 years old. Not much is known about Kwesta's parents' names.

He later attended Phumulani Secondary School in Katlehong for three years before joining Alafang High School. While in school, he developed a remarkable interest in poetry and music, often receiving positive feedback from his colleagues.

He began pursuing his music career while still in secondary school, a fact that eventually led to his dropping out before completing his studies.

Career

Kwesta during the Africa Fashion International (AFI) 2019 - Joburg Fashion Week opening held at the Sandton Convention Centre on October 10, 2019, in Sandton, South Africa. Photo: Alet Pretorius

Source: Getty Images

In 2003, Kwesta and his friends formed a rap band called Ghetto Fellaz. They later changed the name to The Juvenylz. The youngsters were hoping to be noticed by a high-profile person in the South African industry, something that never came to pass.

After dropping out of secondary school, Kwesta pursued a solo music career, starting with a makeshift studio at home. After a short while, he began to have a significant following in his hometown of Katlehong. He began receiving requests to perform songs at local school pageants, festivals, street parties, and talent shows.

Shortly after, Kwesta caught the attention of the talent scouts at Africa's Most Southern (AMS) Record Company. The company allowed him to use their recording facilities to grow his talent. In 2007, the rapper was signed by a record label, Buttabing Entertainment, marking the beginning of his eventual rise to fame.

Is Kwesta still alive? Yes, the renowned rapper is still alive and kicking. Today, he is signed to his independent record label, RapLyf Records.

Albums

Kwesta released his debut studio album titled Special ReKwest in 2010. This was followed by a second album, DaKAR, in 2013. DaKAR peaked at number 3 on the iTunes South African Hip-hop chart. Kwesta then released his third studio album in 2016. It was called DaKAR II and became his best-performing album to date.

Some of the top tracks in DaKAR II include Ngud', Mmino, Nomayini, and Day Ones.

Top songs

Here are some of Kwesta's best tracks.

Vur Vai

Spirit (ft. Wale)

(ft. Wale) Nomayini

Ngud' (ft. Cassper Nyovest)

(ft. Cassper Nyovest) Ngiyaz'fela Ngawe

Mmino

Mayibabo ft. (DJ Maphorisa, DJ Buckz)

(DJ Maphorisa, DJ Buckz) Khethile Khethile

Awards and nominations

The singer has been nominated for various awards throughout his career. Here is a quick look.

SAMPRA highest airplay of the year for the song Ngud'

SAMHRO highest airplay of the year for the song Ngud'

SAMA best rap album awars

SAMA best male artist of the year

SAMA best album of the year

Who is Kesta's wife?

Kwesta during the Comedy Central Roast of AKA held at Montecasino's Teatro, Fourways on February 21, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Kwesta has a wife known as Yolanda Mvelase Vilakazi. The two have been together for over six years now. They have a daughter named Khai, born on 13 October 2012. The two did their wedding in a private ceremony attended only by family and close friends.

Kwesta's net worth

According to Glusea, the renowned South African rapper's net worth is allegedly about $2 million. This comes from numerous sources, including album sales, performance fees, YouTube earnings, and various brand endorsement deals.

Which country is Kwesta from?

Where is Kwesta from? The rapper was born and brought up in South Africa. This makes him a native South African by birth.

What genre is Kwesta's music?

Almost all of Kwesta's tracks are of the rap genre. Still, a few have some elements of Amapiano and pop.

Does Kwesta have a song with Rick Ross?

Yes, he does. The song is titled I Came I Saw and was released in December 2019. The track currently has close to 1.5 million views on YouTube.

Is Kwesta Swati?

Yes, he is. His first name, Senzo, is Swati for 'do something good and it will always come back to you.'

From Kwesta's biography, one can tell that he is one of the most celebrated rappers in South Africa. He has had an incredible musical journey that began with him dropping out of school. Today, his prowess has seen him do numerous collaborations, even with international artists such as Rick Ross.

