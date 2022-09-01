Who is Hennie Smit: Age, family, education, career, TV shows, profiles

Do you ever stop seeing famous faces on TV and wonder where they are and what happened to them after retirement? Hennie Smit would be the perfect example of this case. He is famous for his role in Egoli: Plek van Goud, a role he played for nearly two decades. Even though he downed his tools, his efforts and contribution to the industry cannot go unnoticed. Where has he been since his last project? Go through the details of Hennie Smit's biography for more information about the actor.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

He is famous for his role in Egoli: Plek van Goud. Photo: @Hennie Smit (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hennie Smit is an acclaimed South African actor and singer. He is famous for playing Bertie on Egoli: Plek van Goud, a role created for him. After twenty seasons, the show finally ended and in 2014, he played Oom FLip in Vrou soek boer, his last TV role. His biography debunks his rise to fame and what he has been up to lately.

Hennie Smit's profile summary and bio

Full name Hendrik Smith Stage name Hennie Smit Gender Male Date of birth 19th May 1943 Age 79 years as of September 2022 Birthday 19th May Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Malmesbury, Cape Province, South Africa Nationality South African Eye colour Grey Hair colour White Occupation Actor, singer Active years 1979–present TV shows Egoli: Place of Gold Education Drama Alma mater Goudstadse Onderwys Kollege and Landbou Tegniese Voorligter

Hennie Smit's age

He was born on 19th May 1943 in Malmesbury, Cape Province, South Africa. So, as of September 2022, he is seventy-nine years old.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Hennie Smit's education

The veteran actor matriculated at Jongens High School in Paarl. In 1962, he enrolled at Pretoria at Landbou Tegniese Voorligter. In 1965, he joined the Goudstadse Onderwys Kollege and specialized in Drama.

Hennie Smit's family

It is interesting to note that details about the veteran actor are not publicly available. It is unclear whether he is married or has any children.

Hennie Smit's career

Hennie is a talented actor. He spent more than half his life acting, and the highlight of his career is playing Bartie in Egoli: Plek van Goud for over eighteen years.

Hennie Smit's movies and TV shows

The veteran actor is also a singer. Photo: @Hennie Smit (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The veteran actor made his debut in the acting industry in 1979 when he starred in Pretoria O Pretoria! and Die Rebel. In 1981, he landed a role in Nommer asseblief, and the following year, he featured in Im Dschungel ist der Teufel los. In 1983, he played a role in Koöperasiestories.

In 1984, the veteran actor landed another acting role as Bulletjie Britis in Tawwe Tienies. In 1987, he played Sooi in You Must Be Joking Too! Between 1991 and 2009, he featured as Bertie in Egoli: Plek van Goud.

Music career

Apart from Hennie Smit's TV roles, he is also a singer. He did a children's records like Hendrik die Hoenderhaan, Sprokiesland and Swartkart. He has also shared a stage with talented figures like André Schwartz, Bles Bridges and Sonja Heroldt.

Hennie's music career has touched lives, and he takes pride in it. In 2019, he was asked to host a concert for the residents of a nursing home. He gladly did, and his irresistible stage presence overjoyed the residents.

The veteran actor launched his CD Uiteindelik after 32 years in the entertainment industry. He also enjoys watching sports, cooking and playing chess.

Accolades

In December 2016, Hennie was nominated for the Most Popular Arts Festival at the Fiesta Awards.

What happened to Bertie from Egoli?

In 2014, the veteran actor was hospitalized after being diagnosed with pneumonia and a broken rib. He stated how he had dismissed a persistent cough that turned detrimental, resulting in him breaking his rib. After days of being in the hospital, Hennie was finally discharged and embarked on his acting projects.

Where is Hennie Smit now?

Not much information is available publicly about the acclaimed actor and singer. He is not actively pursuing acting. Neither is actively performing in concerts.

Hennie Smit's biography takes you on a trip down the actor's life. His passion for art was evident in how much effort he put into growing his career. His achievements and accolades do not compare to how much talent he has shared in the entertainment industry.

READ ALSO: Who is Alexis Floyd? Age, parents, height, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za published thrilling details about Alexis Floyd. Alexis is a renowned actress who plays Neff in Inventing Anna, the Netflix miniseries. Her biography reveals unknown facts about her life.

Besides acting, Alexis Floyd is also a singer, producer and social media influencer. She has been around for a short while and is already making significant strides at a young age.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News