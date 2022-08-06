How much do you know about the biggest hospital in South Africa in 2022? This article sifts through the country's many medical facilities to come up with the best. While one might expect the ranking to have been made based on their size, that is not the case. This list comprises facilities based on how patients across the country rank them. So, read on for more details.

South Africa is home to some of the best medical facilities in Africa. It also boasts of having the best practitioners. As a result, the biggest hospital in South Africa caters to netizens and patients from neighbouring countries.

Top 10 biggest hospitals in South Africa

Before getting on the list, which African country has the best doctors? South Africa tops the list as the African country with the best doctors. The country had a health index of 64.14 in June 2020.

Which is the biggest hospital in South Africa? Judging by the size, the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg is the biggest medical facility in the country and Africa. It is a 3,400-bed facility served by 6,760 staff members.

Which country has the biggest hospital in Africa? The Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, is the biggest medical facility in Africa.

This list goes the extra mile to rank the biggest hospitals in South Africa.

10. Zuid-Afrikaans Hospital

Zuid-Afrikaans Hospital. Photo: @NatalieKGardner and @AtterburyTrust

Source: UGC

Zuid-Afrikaans Hospital is one of the oldest medical facilities in South Africa. It was established in 1904 as a private, independent, non-profit medical facility committed to providing superior patient-centred care. It is also determined to achieve the world-class clinical innovation goal.

The Zuid-Afrikaans Hospital offers 24-hour emergency service, excellent nursing care and top-class doctor services. The facility provides personalized services such as:

Biokinetic rehabilitation

Radiology

Nuclear medicine

Located in Pretoria, Zuid-Afrikaans Hospital has 139 beds and 400 staff members devoted to ensuring patients' wellbeing and comfort.

9. Netcare Moot Hospital

Netcare Moot Hospital's specialists are determined to provide patients with cutting-edge, life-saving treatments, many of which are firsts in South Africa and Africa.

Some of the specialized facilities that Netcare Moot Hospital has include:

Robotic-assisted surgeries

Cardiac facilities

Bariatric facilities

Transplant facilities

Burns facilities

Women, mother and baby services

Which are the best hospitals in South Africa? Netcare Moot Hospital is the best healthcare facility in the country. It is situated in Pretoria, South Africa.

8. Melomed Bellville Private Hospital

Melomed Bellville Private Hospital is situated on the corner of Voortrekker and AJ West Street Bellville, opposite Bellville library. It is a 123-bed medical facility equipped with the upgraded and latest state-of-the-art equipment like a functional intensive care unit, high care unit and ultra-modern theatres.

The facility also has an on-site pathology laboratory and is the first medical facility in the Western Cape to have fully digital X-ray systems. Therefore, it is considered one of the best hospitals in South Africa.

7. Mediclinic Hoogland

Mediclinic Hoogland is one of the top 10 biggest hospitals in South Africa. It is situated in Bethlemen town, Free State and has a 24-hour functional emergency centre, a high care unit and a neonatal intensive care unit. The private facility offers the following services:

MRI

CT Scan

Pathology

Radiology

Renal dialysis

Nuclear medicine

Mediclinic Hoogland is home to trained and experienced nurses and clinical officers.

6. Life Bay View Private Hospital

Life Bay View Private Hospital would easily be the best hospital in South Africa. It is a 147-bed capacity medical facility aiming to deliver a special class of healthcare to patients.

Life Bay View Private Hospital has the following facilities:

Neonatal ICU

ICU

Maternity wing

Accident and emergency unit

5. Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre

Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and heart centre is an ultra-sophisticated and digitally integrated medical facility in northern Durban. It was voted as one of SA's top 20 hospitals for five years in a row. Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and heart centre has a 373-bed capacity and offers the following services:

A 24-hour emergency unit

Cardiac Theatre

Cardiac Catheterisation Labs

Four major operating theatres

A 42-bed ICU

A renal centre

A stroke centre

These facilities earn Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre a spot among the top 5 biggest hospitals in South Africa.

4. Cormed Clinic

Cormed Clinic is a private health facility that was established in 1992. It is one of the largest hospitals in South Africa and the leading health facility in the industrial city of Vanderbijlpark. Cormed Clinic offers the following services:

Gastroscopy

General surgery

Obstetrics

Physiotherapy

Maternity

Obstetrics

The facility also has trained personnel committed to providing professional support to patients.

3. Ahmed-Al Kadi Private Hospital

The Ahmed-Al Kadi Private Hospital is a development of the Islamic Medical Association of South Africa. As one of the best private hospitals in South Africa, it aims to provide world-class facilities and healthcare to its patients. The 163-bed capacity medical centre offers the following services:

Four operating theatres

Day ward

Intensive care unit

High care unit

Labour ward

GI unit

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Lancet laboratory

Radiology facilities

2. Busamed Hillcrest Private Hospital

What is the second largest hospital in South Africa? Busamed Hillcrest Private Hospital is the second largest hospital in South Africa. It believes in ensuring patients' comfort by offering its services in a nurturing environment.

It offers the following speciality services:

Anesthesiology

Cardiology

Cardiothoracic surgery

Emergency medicine

ENT

Gastroenterology

General surgery

Intensive care

Internal medicine

Maxillofacaial surgery

Nephrology

Neurology

Neurosurgery

Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Orthopaedic surgery

Paediatric surgery

Paediatrics

Plastic surgery

Urology

Vascular surgery

1. Mediclinic Panorama

Which private hospital is the biggest in South Africa? According to impeccable reviews from patients, Mediclinic Panorama is the biggest medical centre in South Africa. The 400-bed multi-disciplinary facility is an acute care healthcare facility in Panorama, Cape Town. It has been operational since August 1986 and has established itself as a referral hospital for Cape Town Metropole and surrounding areas.

Since its inception, Mediclinic Panorama has set itself apart by offering personalized care to its patients. It has dedicated professionals and dedicated staff offering various services, such as:

Audiologists and speech therapists

Biokineticist

Bone density clinic

Breastfeeding clinic

CT Scan

Dialysis unit

Dieticians

Memory clinic (mental health)

MRI

Occupational Therapists

Orthotists and Prosthetists

Pathology

Physiotherapists

Podiatrists

Radiology (X Rays)

Sofia clinic (postnatal support)

Other services include:

4D Scans

Antenatal classes

Diabetes and health screening clinic

Mediclinic baby

Maternity wards

Mediclinic prime

Pre-admission centre

Psychology and social services

Soft touch therapy

Wound and stoma care clinic

The diversity in specialists attracts patients from across Southern Africa, making it the largest hospital in South Africa.

These details about the biggest hospital in South Africa highlight the facilities committed to patient care. Apart from having reliable and powerful facilities, these healthcare centres have invested in professionals that engage patients while serving them.

