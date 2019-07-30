Are you looking forward to joining a medical school? Then Baragwanath Nursing College is the place to be. As an arm of Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, the College offers students thorough training and practical experience to make them stand out among other learners. This article has everything you need to know about the application, requirements, fees, etc.

How do you qualify as a nurse? Practising in South Africa as a nurse demands that a person must go through training from an accredited college to acquire the necessary skills and experience. Additionally, the person must have a minimum matriculation certificate to be considered for admission. Also, the prospective candidate must meet the required Admission Point Score (APS).

The College is known for the competent and professional students they produce every year. This is coupled with a conducive environment offering an enabling environment for learners. They have a spacious study area and a modern library for learners who want to view audio-visual programmes.

Students also have an opportunity to get the attachment and on-the-job training at the Baragwanath hospital. The hospital is located in Johannesburg, South Africa, the largest hospital in Africa and the third-largest hospital globally. It has 6,760 staff members and 3,400 beds and occupies 70 ha.

Baragwanath nursing college 2022 intake

How can I apply for Baragwanath Nursing College? The application process is simple and faster, enabling potential candidates to do it easily. First, it is necessary to understand the requirements and what the process entails. There are two ways to make the application. Prospective candidates can collect the application forms from the institution or do the online application from the college website.

What are the requirements for nursing at Baragwanath Nursing College?

Just like any other course, there are certain requirements you need to meet to be eligible for admission. Furthermore, all nursing colleges' admission processes are regulated by the Gauteng governmnet to enhance efficiency and improve the quality of education offered. For non-English native speakers, an English proficiency test is required to test the applicant's credibility.

Below are the minimum requirements you need to have:

You must not be more than 35 years of age;

If you are a learner in Grade 12, you will have to calculate your Admission Point Score (APS) using your Grade 11 results to confirm whether you meet up with the minimum required APS of 25;

If you meet up, you would have to be assessed before you can be invited to an interview;

Strictly comply with the deadlines set by the institution on the respective course application;

You are required to pay the required application fees;

Lastly, you will go through medical surveillance to ascertain your fitness.

How many points are required for nursing? 71 or higher. 104-112 points to include 2 A levels, or equivalent, with 32 points from a Science or Social Science subject.

Baragwanath Nursing College's online application 2022

Regarding their education system, the institution ranks among the best universities in Africa and the world at large. Thanks to Baragwanath Nursing College's online application 2022, which guarantees every scholar in South Africa an equal opportunity to join this amazing College. Application is made by filling the Baragwanath Nursing College online application forms 2022 available at the college admissions portal.

The below guide will give you a comprehensive step-by-step online application process that is easy to follow:

Visit admissions portal

Click on Register Profile

Fill in all the required details

Click on the login, enter your username (ID Number) and Password

Click on the UPDATE RESUME to complete your details

Once the profile is updated, click on TRAINING PROGRAMME to apply

Click on Apply, and your profile details should be displayed

Click on Submit

Baragwanath nursing college programmes

This institution of learning has designed programmes commensurate to public health needs. Thus, whatever programme you choose, you have a guarantee that it is relevant to the job market. Below are the courses available:

Diploma in Nursing (four years programme), including General, Psychiatric, Midwifery Science and Community Health; Two years of courses for Pupil Enrolled Nurses; Post Basic Nursing Science Courses. Various courses under this option include the following:

Orthopaedics

One year Midwifery course

Neonatal Nursing Science and Advanced Diploma in Midwifery

Palliative

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Child Nursing

Critical Care

Trauma

Operating Room Technique

Renal

Primary Health Care

Community Health

Baragwanath Nursing College prospectus

The prospectus is what you need to ascertain the institution's admission or application information. It contains all the details a prospective student needs to become a fully admitted student at the institution. You can get all the information, such as fees schedule, courses, and how you can calculate your points by downloading the prospectus here.

Can I study nursing without matric?

Studying without matric is very difficult. For example, if you wish to study at a university, it requires matric, but if you take a health course through a TVET college, you will be equipped with the skills to do nursing. This, however, requires Grade 9.

Baragwanath nursing college contact details

To get more information on the admission process or learnerships at Baragwanath hospital, you can use the following information:

Physical location: 26 Chris Hani Road, Johannesburg, 1864, South Africa

26 Chris Hani Road, Johannesburg, 1864, South Africa Phone numbers : +27 (0)11 933-8000 (Mainline/Switchboard), +27 (0)11 933-9111 (Public Relations Department).

: +27 (0)11 933-8000 (Mainline/Switchboard), +27 (0)11 933-9111 (Public Relations Department). Fax: +27 (0)11 938-1005

Baragwanath Nursing College is the best choice for anyone considering getting quality training. Students get excellent practical experience and exposure. Also, the learning environment is an outstanding place. However, once you meet the requirements, you are a step away from getting admitted into the College.

