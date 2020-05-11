Rosebank College application, courses, fees, vacancies, contact details

Higher learning in South Africa has gotten better as new, and more ambitious institutions come forward to offer quality education services. One establishment which has crowned its services with a mark of distinction is Rosebank College, and if you are a fresh high school graduate looking to advance your studies, this may be your destination.

Is Rosebank College a TVET college? Rosebank is registered as a private higher education institution under the Higher Education Act, 1997. It opened its doors in 2007 under the Independent Institutes of Education (IIE) in South Africa and acquired full local accreditation in the same year. Furthermore, it is internationally recognized by the British Accreditation Council. The institution has nine learning centres in the country, which can be found in Bloemfontein, Pretoria, and Johannesburg.

Rosebank College application

Like all modern colleges, this institution undertakes most of its applications online. The process is quite simple; all you have to do is go to the rosebankcollege.co.za student portal login and fill out the Rosebank College application forms.

Next, pay the mandatory non-refundable application fee at any ABSA branch. After that, scan and email your payment slip to prove that you have made the fee deposit. Please bear in mind that all Rosebank campuses do not accept cash.

To register as a student at this institution, you need to have the following:

A National Senior Certificate or a Certified Statement of Results

If you are an international student, you need a study visa.

A copy of your Identity Number

Fees deposit

A copy of your parent or guardian's ID number

Below is a simple application and registration process

Go to the institution's website and complete the application form.

Fill in the registration form. You have the option to download the hard copies, which must be submitted to any nearest campus.

Pay the fees deposit.

Get your student card. Having a student card means that you are ready to start schooling.

What courses do they offer at Rosebank College?

The institution mainly focuses on three faculties: humanities, information communication and technologies, and commerce.

Faculty of Commerce

This is your faculty if you have charted your career along with business management or business administration lines. This school offers plenty of courses in the following categories, both full-time and part-time:

Higher Certificate in Travel

Higher Certificate in Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Higher Certificate in Office Administration

Higher Certificate in Human Resource Practices

Higher Certificate in Event Management

Higher Certificate in Business Management

Higher Certificate in Bookkeeping

Higher Certificate in Local Governance

Higher Certificate in Quantitative Techniques

Diploma in Commerce in Marketing Management

Diploma in Business Accounting

Diploma in Human Resource Practices

Diploma in Commerce in Business Management

Diploma in Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Diploma in Tourism Management

Diploma in Digital Marketing

Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing Management

Bachelor of Business Administration in Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Bachelor of Public Administration

Bachelor of Business Administration

Faculty of Finance and Accounting

Below are the two programmes offered under this faculty.

Higher Certificate in Bookkeeping

Diploma in Business Accounting

Faculty of Information and Communications Technology

If you are into technology, here are your course options:

Higher Certificate in Construction and Engineering Drafting

Higher Certificate in IT in Support Services

Higher Certificate in mobile application and web development

Diploma in IT ( Software Development )

Diploma in IT (Network Management )

Diploma in IT Management

Bachelor of IT in Business Systems

Faculty of Education

Is teaching your passion? Below are the programmes offered under this faculty.

Higher Certificate in Early Childhood Care and Education

Bachelor of Education in Foundation Phase Teaching

Bachelor of Education in Intermediate Phase Teaching

Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

Under this faculty, you can find courses like:

Higher Certificate in Journalism

Higher Certificate in Communication Practices

Diploma in Journalism Studies

Diploma in Public Relations

Diploma in Computer Based Graphics Development

Rosebank College current student

If you are not sure whether you should join Rosebank College, worry not because the institution has had over 20,000 successful students. Thirteen thousand graduates have successfully been placed in various jobs.

How to login to Rosebank College student portal

Rosebank College has made it easy for its students to access various school services online through its student portal. You can access the student portal Rosebank College through this link.

Rosebank College fees

You may be wondering, how much are the fees at Rosebank College and does Rosebank College have bursaries? Each course attracts a different fee; however, you can study at the institution, paying fees as low as R1090 per month.

In addition, all IIE Rosebank College students are automatically eligible to apply for a bursary. It has partnered with Student Hero to help you to learn about, apply and qualify for study funding.

NB: On the deposit slip, while paying your fees, always provide the identification number as the payment reference. By doing this, money will be routed to the right student account.

Rosebank College vacancies

Are you interested in working at IIE Rosebank College? There is hope because job opportunities often arise in different college departments.

All you have to do is to go to the institution's job vacancy portal and check through the vacancy list to confirm if there are any opportunities for you. If you find one, go ahead and register or sign up. Next, upload your updated CV and fill out the relevant application form.

Rosebank College contact details

Below are the various contact details for the various campus. In addition, you can reach out if you have any questions about the institution.

Rosebank College Polokwane

Telephone: 015 295 4311

015 295 4311 Physical address: 54 Kerk (Church) Street, Polokwane

Rosebank College Cape Town

Telephone: +27 21 425 2084

+27 21 425 2084 Physical address: MSK House (13), Buitengracht Street, Cape Town City Center

Rosebank College Bloemfontein

Telephone: 051 101 0414

051 101 0414 Physical address: 97 St Andrews, Street Bloemfontein

Rosebank College Johannesburg

Telephone: 011 403 2437

011 403 2437 Physical address: 23 Jorissen Street, Braamfontein

Rosebank College Durban

Telephone: 031 301 5212

031 301 5212 Physical address: 221 Dr. Pixley Kaseme Street, Durban CBD

Rosebank College Pretoria

Below are contact details for various campuses in Pretoria.

Pretoria Sunnyside campus

Telephone: 012 343 2504

012 343 2504 Physical address: Cnr Jorissen & Johnson Streets, Pretoria, 001

Pretoria CBD campus

Telephone: 012 320 7270

012 320 7270 Physical address: 239 Pretorius Street, Southern Life Building

Port Elizabeth campus

Telephone: +27 41 101 1985

+27 41 101 1985 Physical address: 3 Rink Street, Port Elizabeth Central

Pietermaritzburg campus

Telephone: 033 101 0117

033 101 0117 Physical address: 118 Chief Albert Luthuli St. Pietermaritzburg, 3201

When do classes start at Rosebank College?

Rosebank College has two semesters. The first semester starts in early February, and the second by the end of July.

Which courses are offered at Rosebank College?

There are various courses offered at Rosebank College, including business, accounting, marketing, education, and information technology courses.

When does Rosebank College open for 2022?

Rosebank College is already in session as its second semester started on June 25th 2022.

When is Rosebank College opening in 2022?

The Rosebank College first-semester registration has already closed, and the second semester of the 2022/2023 session started on June 25th 2022.

There is no doubt that today, Rosebank College is one of the best institutions in South Africa. If you would like to know more about Rosebank College's current student welfare and much more pertaining to the institution's plans, just read through this comprehensive Rosebank College prospectus.

