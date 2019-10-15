Buffalo City College application, useful documents, courses and fees

Education is one of the weapons that have the highest capability of transforming a nation, and the South African government has taken a keen interest in ensuring that it brings rise to a civilised country. One strategy that the government is using is coming up with colleges that equip learners with the skill to fit into employment. Buffalo City College is one example of such an institution.

Buffalo City College, popularly known as BCC, is one of the best institutions in the country. It is an accredited college and an institution that aims to ensure that it brings up learners who are profitable in the job market. The institution has a wide range of programmes that it offers at affordable costs. You might want to check them out.

Buffalo City College campuses

Buffalo City TVET College is one of the most efficient institutions in East London. The institution has focused on ensuring that it transforms the country into an educated nation. Situated in East London, the institution has set up three other campuses to ensure that it makes education more accessible for the different parts of the country. These campuses are:

East London campus

John Knox Bokwe campus

St Marks campus

King Street campus

Buffalo City College courses and requirements

The courses are divided into two categories: Occupational programmes and NCV. Each of these categories offers a variety of courses that one could enrol in.

NCV programmes from the School of Business

The following NCV programmes from the School of Business are available at the East London campus.

Education and Development

Finance, Economics and Accounting

Information Technology and Computer Practice

Mechatronics

Office administration

Tourism

NCV programmes from the School of Engineering

The following NCV programmes from the school of engineering are available at the John Knox Bokwe campus.

Civil Engineering and Building Construction

Electrical Infrastructure Construction

Engineering and Related Design

Safety In Society

Apprenticeships, learnerships and skills programmes

Similar to the NCV courses, the institution also aims to ensure that it maximises a learner's employability. To achieve that, it aims at equipping the learner with the necessary skills that they will require. The following programmes are offered at the King Street campus.

Accounting Technician

Automotive

Automotive Repair and Maintenance

Early childhood Development

Education Training and Development Practices ( ETDP-SETA)

Electrical

End User computing

Fibre Processing and Manufacturing ( FP & M SETA)

Fitting

Fitting and Turning

Furniture Making

General Security Practice

Health and Wealth (HWSETA)

Mechatronics

Motor Mechanic

National Skill Fund ( NSF Project )

Sports coaching

Water and water waste Treatment

Water Reticulation services

Wholesale and Retail Operations

Wholesale and Retail SETA

NB: Each of the aforementioned courses has a set of requirements that a learner is expected to meet before proceeding with the application process. For that reason, a student is expected to ensure that they meet the entry requirements before they proceed with the application process.

Buffalo City College online application for 2022

Are you a prospectus student? If so, going through these details will come in handy. To enrol at the institution, one is required to go through the application process. A successful application entails filling in the application form, which can be obtained from their website.

The form will provide you with a couple of fields you will be required to fill. This is a step-by-step guide on how to go about the process of filling in the form and the details you will be required to fill in. Before you proceed with the application process, below are some important things you need to note.

Before applying, all new candidates must pass the placement screening test.

Candidates may also schedule an online application session by going in person to the school.

Applicants can search for other available bursaries or apply for NSFAS funding.

Using your PIN and student number to log in, you can apply online through the student i-Enabler on a smartphone, tablet, or computer.

Candidates should submit admissions applications for both the current and the following levels of their applications.

Make sure you pay the required fees and upload the essential documentation.

Buffalo City College useful documents

A new student will be required to provide the following documents during the process of application:

A certified copy of the applicant's Senior Certificate or a certificate of the highest level of education.

A copy of the applicant's Identity Document.

Proof of residential address.

International students will be required to present the following documents:

A certified copy of the applicant's passport.

Non-RSA qualifications documents. SAQA should evaluate the documents before submitting them during the application process.

Buffalo City TVET College online application 2022

Below are steps on how to apply at Buffalo City College.

Visit the Buffalo City College online application portal through this link.

You will be required to click "Yes" or "No" if you have a student number.

Proceed on if you have a student number and log in with your student/ID/passport number.

You will be required to mark the campus where you would like to pursue your course.

Attach a photo of your Identification card.

Proceed to fill in other required details like academic period details, specify your mode of study, and the course you wish to pursue.

The next step is o fill in personal details like your official name, gender, date of birth, identification number, email, home address and postal address.

The next section will require you to provide details of your parents. This will include their official names, identification numbers, address, occupation as well as the date of birth.

Continue filling in the other required details. After ensuring that the correct details have been provided, one can submit the form alongside the documents that should be presented during the application procedure.

How to check status at Buffalo City College

Log in to their official website using your student ID number to check the status of your application and see if it was accepted. Another option is to go to the campus where you applied and ask about the status of your application.

Buffalo City College fees

The fees depend on the course that a learner is pursuing. Bursaries are also allowed in the institution, although one is expected to present an original confirmation letter before proceeding with the registration process. The fees should be deposited to ABSA bank under the account name.

Buffalo City College contact details

For further inquiries, you can contact the institution through the following contacts.

East London campus

Address: Lukin Street, Southernwood, East London, 5200

Lukin Street, Southernwood, East London, 5200 Tel: 043 704 9200

043 704 9200 Email: admin@bccollege.co.za

John Knox Bokwe campus

Address: Mfaxa Street, N.U 1 Mdantsane, East London, 5200

Mfaxa Street, N.U 1 Mdantsane, East London, 5200 Tel: 043 051 2070

043 051 2070 Email: admin@bccollege.co.za

St Marks campus

Address: St Marks Street, Southernwood, East London, 5200

St Marks Street, Southernwood, East London, 5200 Tel: 043 743 6554

043 743 6554 Email: admin@bccollege.co.za

King Street campus

Address: 17 King Street, Southernwood, East London, 5200

17 King Street, Southernwood, East London, 5200 Tel: 043 722 4949

043 722 4949 Email: admin@bccollege.co.za

Where is Buffalo City TVET College located?

The college is located at 8 Lukin Rd, Selborne, East London, 5213, South Africa.

Does NSFAS fund Buffalo City College?

Yes, it does. It does, indeed. You can apply at NSFAS' official website www.nsfas.org.za/content. Make sure you obtain and complete the necessary supporting documents.

What courses does Buffalo City College offer?

The institution offers a variety of forces on different campuses. NCV courses are known to respond to the demands in the job market perfectly. This, therefore, is the core area of focus that Buffalo City College has.

The institution focuses on ensuring that it provides learners with adequate vocational training. It also ensures that it equips them with the necessary practical skills that the learners can simulate in the workplace environment.

Is Buffalo City College a public or private college?

It is a public college which was established in 2002 as a result of the merger of three institutions. At BCC, students learn theoretical and practical career-focused skills. This is done to prepare students for the workforce, college, or other post-education learning.

Is Buffalo City College open for 2022?

Buffalo City College online application for 2022 closing date was on 30 May 2022.

Buffalo City College's application process is as simple as that. A prospective student should be keen during the process to avoid any inconveniences that may arise.

