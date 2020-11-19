Capricorn TVET college courses, online application, application status, login

Capricorn TVET College is a product of a fusion of three institutions with distinct historical backgrounds. These are the former Bochum College of Education, Pietersburg Technical College, and Northern Province Community College. Since the merger, the institution has become the foremost choice for many students seeking to further their education. So how do I apply for Motheo Coltech? Find out here!

All the programs offered at Capricorn TVET College directly respond to the essential skills needed in the South African economy. Theory teaching is complemented with practical learning to make learners comprehend concepts. But how do I apply and how do I login into my student portal? Here is everything you need to know about the institution’s courses, online application, requirements, and much more.

Capricorn TVET College courses

The institution mainly offers National Certificate and National Vocational certificate programs. There are three main faculties, namely:

Engineering

Business Studies

General and Utility

The following are the courses offered at the institution:

General and Utilities

Transport and Logistics

Tourism

Safety in Society

Hospitality

Education and Development

Engineering Studies

Process Plant Operations

Mechatronics

Information Technology and Computer Science

Engineering and Related Design

Electrical Infrastructure Construction

Drawing Office Practice

Civil Engineering and Building Construction

National

Business Studies

Office Administration

Marketing

Management

Finance, Economics, and Accounting

Capricorn TVET College requirements

You need the following minimum qualifications to apply for any of the programs listed above at Capricorn Coltech:

A year-end report for Grade 11 or 12

If you do not have the above, then you need an NQF 1 qualification

An approved bridging course designed to access NQF level 2

A Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) certifications to meet the requirements to access NQF Level 2

If you have a report for Grade 9 or 10, you will only be considered in exceptional cases.

To apply, you will need the following:

An active internet connection

A mobile phone, tablet, desktop, or laptop

Access to a printer

A pen

Copies of your academic documents

Your identification documents

Capricorn TVET College online application

Course applications are primarily offline. You will only need to go online to download your application documents. The rest of the process will be done offline.

Part 1: Downloading application forms

Follow the steps below to the latter:

Connect to the internet: You can use your mobile data, LAN connection, hotspot, and any other source of internet. For this procedure, you will need less than 20MB of data. Open your browser: On your mobile phone, launch your app list, scroll until you locate your favourite browser, and tap on its icon. On a PC, open the start menu, search for the program in question, and click on its logo. Go to the Capricorn College website: Use the official address to navigate to it. If in Coltech, use capricorn.coltech.co.za Tap “Application Forms”: You will see this option under the Student Support section, as shown below: Select the appropriate form: Choose the proper form for the course you want to take. For instance, if your course falls under Engineering Studies, download the engineering form.

6. Save it to your device: Specify the file location and then tap on “Save.” On mobile phones, the document will be saved in your “Downloads” folder.

7. Print it: Go to the nearest cyber café and print the forms according to the copies required.

Alternatively, you can collect the Capricorn TVET College application form 2023 from any campus countrywide.

Part 2: Course application

Have your pen and use the procedure below:

1. Give out your college education details: If you never went to any college, then mark “NO.” If you did, check “Yes” and specify the course you undertook and the year of graduation.

2. Select the programs you wish to take: You must have met all the minimum requirements for the courses. For your first choice, write "1" without the quotation marks. It should then be followed by the campus you wish to enrol in. If it is Seshego Campus, use S. For Ramokgopa, use R.

For instance, if your first choice is Chemical Engineering and you want to take it at Seshego, then you will write 1S in the text box shown below:

For your second choice, write two followed by the first letter of the campus you want to study in.

3. Enter your details: This includes your surname, initials, title, ID or passport number, Nationality, and Disability.

4. Provide your school details: Key in its name, location, and the year you graduated. Do not forget to answer the discipline question.

5. Specify your occupation before application: You will be required to state the primary activity you engaged in a year before applying to study at the institution.

6. Write down your contact details: Provide your name and surname, phone number, physical address, and postal address. Also, you will be required to enter the contact details of your parent/guardian.

7. Sign the agreement: Sign and write the date below the agreement section to declare that the information you have provided is accurate. Also, have your parent/guardian sign and write a date on the provided text boxes.

8. Confirm the details you have entered: Make sure they are all correct and that all the fields are completed. Incomplete forms with false information will not be considered.

Part 3: Attaching the required documents and submission

After filling out the application forms, the next step should be submitting them. You do not need an internet connection to access the Capricorn Coltech student portal, login page, or whatsoever. Submission is entirely offline.

So, the first thing you should do is to attach the needed copies of the documents. They include the following:

Your ID/Passport

Proof of residence

Results

If you are disabled, a medical letter.

Submit your application form and the above copies to any nearest Capricorn College campus.

How to check your Capricorn TVET College application status

If your application is successful, you will be informed via the contact details you provided when applying to join the institution. You should hence make sure they are all correct.

If you don’t get contacted, reach out to any of their campuses to obtain your application status. It could be because of reasons like late application at Capricorn College.

Capricorn TVET College prospectus

The Prospectus/student handbook is one of the vital things you need once you are admitted to the college. The chances are that you will be issued with one on your reporting day. If not, do not panic as you can easily download it from their website. Use the procedure below to do so:

Go to Capricorn official website.

Under the student support section, tap "Download/view prospectus."

Save it on your gadget's memory.

To read it, navigate to the folder you saved it on your device and open the document using reader apps such as Adobe Reader and so forth.

Capricorn TVET College vacancies

If you want to work on any of the institution's campuses, you need first to identify a gap. Get capricorn.coltech.co.za results on vacancies by::

Navigate to the official website.

Tap “Work @CC” from the main menu.

A list of the available vacancies will be displayed.

You can view each vacancy individually by tapping the “Open” link at the last column of the table.

Capricorn TVET College contacts and campuses

If you need clarifications concerning contentious issues or you have any complaints/questions, reach out via the following details:

Central Office

Physical location: 16 Market Street, 0699, Polokwane

16 Market Street, 0699, Polokwane Postal address: Private Bag X 9674, 0700 Polokwane

Private Bag X 9674, 0700 Polokwane Phone: (015) 230 1800

(015) 230 1800 Fax: (015) 291 2767

Polokwane Campus

Physical location: Die Meer Street, 0699 Polokwane

Phone: (015) 283 3300

Fax: (015) 297 2183

Senwabarwana Campus

Physical location: Senwabarwana Main Street, 0790 Senwabarwana

Senwabarwana Main Street, 0790 Senwabarwana Phone: (015) 505 3172

(015) 505 3172 Fax: (015) 505 3174

Seshego Campus

Physical location: 1919 Freedom Drive, 0742 Seshego

1919 Freedom Drive, 0742 Seshego Phone: (015) 223 9600

(015) 223 9600 Fax: (015) 223 5187

Ramokgopa Campus

Physical location: Next to Mokomene High, 0811 Ramokgopa

Next to Mokomene High, 0811 Ramokgopa Phone 1 : 015 526 2750

: 015 526 2750 Phone 2: 015 526 2670

Are applications at Capricorn College still open?

The Trimester 2 applications at Capricorn TVET College are open. Also, note that the applications for Engineering Studies second trimester are open.

Is Capricorn TVET College open for 2023?

You can now apply to this institution if interested by filling in the online application forms for the 2022/2023.

Capricorn TVET College offers responsive, quality, and flexible programs that are accessible to any qualified learner. If you meet the minimum requirements for admission, use the procedure above to apply for entry into the institution.

