Top 15 distance learning colleges in South Africa in 2023
Enroll at accredited distance learning colleges in South Africa to advance your education. Work, family, and other responsibilities should not hinder anyone from progressing education-wise. This article lists credible collages you can consider and provides their locations and contacts.
Distance learning in South Africa is a convenient way to study, especially for adults. Many colleges and students find this mode of learning cost-efficient. Accredited distance learning colleges in South Africa offer numerous diploma and certificate programs.
Accredited distance learning colleges in South Africa
Choose long distance learning colleges registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and ensure they offer accredited courses. You should also consider the quality of the school's learning materials, tuition fees and other charges, and the availability of student support programs. Below is a list of accredited colleges in South Africa for distance learning programs.
1. Skills Academy
- Address: 5th Floor, Standard Plaza, 440 Hilda St, Hatfield, Pretoria, 0002, South Africa
- Telephone number: 021 838 8250
- Email: support@skillsacademy.edu.za
- Website: www.skillsacademy.co.za
Skills Academy has been offering distance education since 2009. The private institution is registered with DHET. Skills Academy offers numerous courses accredited by SAQA, including financial accounting, office administration, and bookkeeping.
2. Lyceum Correspondence College
- Address: 130 Strand St, Central, Western Cape, 8001, South Africa, Cape Town
- Telephone number: 0861 819 211
- Email: info@lyceum.co.za
- Website: lyceum.co.za
LCC offers degrees, diplomas, and higher learning certificates. Their student advisors will help you get a course that matches your career path. Courses at Lyceum Correspondence College include traffic and metropolitan policing, administration in licensing practice, arts in disaster and safety management, commerce in management, criminal justice, Grade R teaching, and more.
3. Ember Academy
- Address: 5th Floor, Standard Plaza, 440 Hilda St, Hatfield, Pretoria, 0028, South Africa
- Telephone number: 021 838 8250
- Website: emberacademy.edu.za
Ember Academy offers online study groups, regular access to tutors, past exam papers, and study guides. The school understands distance students' challenges and tries to improve their learning experience. Ember Academy has accounting, business management, office administration, entrepreneurship, beauty therapy, photography, and more courses.
4. TWP Academy
- Address: 53A Mega Park, Corner of Peter Barlow Rd and Robert Sobukwe Rd, Bellville South, Cape Town, 7534, South Africa
- Telephone number: 0800 39 00 27
- Website: fet-college.co.za/twp-academy/
The Together We Pass Academy (TWP) was established in 2015. The institution has numerous courses, including bookkeeping, entrepreneurship, and financial management. An ICB course at TWP Academy is accredited by FASSET and recognized with the NQF.
5. Damelin Correspondence College
- Address: House, 3rd Floor, Success, 2 Melle St, Braamfontein, South Africa
- Telephone number: 0860 61 61 61
- Email: info@dcc.edu.za
- Website: dcc.edu.za
DCC is among the top distance learning TVET colleges in South Africa and has a wide range of accredited courses. Popular ones are business management, mechanical engineering, childhood development, legal secretary, hotel management, and accounting. Damelin Correspondence College can help you elevate your career.
6. Home Study College
- Address: Unit 53B, Mega Park, Mill Rd, Bellville South, Cape Town, 7530, South Africa
- Telephone number: 021 958 2500
- Website: fet-college.co.za/home-study-college
Home Study College is on the list of registered FET colleges in South Africa. It has adequate support systems for distance learners in South Africa. The institute specializes in bookkeeping, entrepreneurship, accounting, public sector courses, and financial management. Home Study College is accredited by FASSET and recognized by the NQF.
7. The Learning Group
- Address: Unit MP53B Mega Park C/O Peter Barlow and Mill Rd, Bellville South, Cape Town, 7530
- Telephone number: 0800 39 00 27
- Website: learninggroup.co.za
The Learning Group has been operational since 1984. The institute often revises its courses to meet modern trends in the job market and distance learning sector. The Learning Group is one of the best places to take management assistant courses.
8. Oxbridge Academy
- Address: The Vineyard, Cnr Devon Valley & Adam Tas Road, Stellenbosch, 7600
- PO Box: 12723, Die Boord, Stellenbosch
- Telephone number: 021 1100 200 (local), +2721 883 2454 (international)
- Email: info@oxbridgeacademy.edu.za
- Website: www.oxbridgeacademy.edu.za
Courses at Oxbridge Academy are legit and relevant in the current job market. The institution is among reputable distance learning TVET colleges in South Africa. It has more than 25 years of experience and is a proud member of the ADvTECH Group. Some of its programs include engineering, public relations, and tourism & hospitality.
9. Bellview Institute
- Address: 5th Floor, Standard Plaza, 440 Hilda St, Hatfield, Pretoria, 0083, South Africa
- Telephone number: 0800 39 00 27 (local), +27 21 828 8290 (international)
- Website: bellview.edu.za
Bellview Institute is a private distance learning college in South Africa. Its tutors offer support and guidance throughout your studies and will not delay study materials or feedback on assignments. Courses you could take at Bellview Institute include bookkeeping & accounting, business administration, and human resource management.
10. International Business Training College (IBTC)
- Address: Block B, 144 Katherine Street, Grayston Ridge Office Park, Sandton, 2196, South Africa
- Telephone number: 0861 111 411 (local), +27 861 111 411 (international)
- Email: info@ibtc.co.za
- Website: ibtc.co.za
IBTC is among distance learning colleges in South Africa specializing in business courses. It offers global qualifications such as CIMA, ACCA, and CFA. The IBTC institute has national diplomas and certificates in human resource management, business management, and marketing. Short online courses are also available.
11. South African College of Business (SACOB)
- Address: 88 Belvedere Road, Claremont, Cape Town 7708
- Telephone number: 021 701 5407
- WhatsApp number: 021 701 5407
- Fax: 086 519 0162
- Email: info@sacob.com
- Website: www.sacob.com
SACOB offers business courses like accounting, business administration, and business management. The programs ensure that the student acquires the theoretical knowledge, skills and practical know-how to succeed in contemporary business surroundings. The SACOB institute is registered by the Department of Higher Education in South Africa.
12. The Assessment College
- Address: 128 Richards Drive, Halfway House, Midrand, 1684
- Email: info@assessmentcollege.com
- Website: assessmentcollege.com
The Assessment College offers high-quality online education in South Africa. It is also a global education training and skills development. While the institution strives to give you the best education, your responsibility is to ensure you gain the best skills and knowledge from your course.
13. Matric College
- Address: 440 Hilda Street Standard Plaza, 5th FloorHatfield, Pretoria
- Telephone number: 012 762 7100
- WhatsApp number: 072 799 4195
- Website: www.matric.co.za
Matric College sends students study materials via its courier system. The school offers Adult Matric – Senior Certificate (Amended), Matric Rewrite, ICB Courses, Matric Upgrade, and National Qualification Courses. ICB courses at Matric College include office administration, small business financial management, and financial accounting.
14. STADIO
- Address: Plot 10, R28 Service Road, Krugersdorp, 1739, South Africa
- Telephone number: 087 158 5000 (South Africa), +264 (0) 8333 10080 (Namibia)
- Email: hello@stadio.ac.za (South Africa), hellonam@stadio.ac.za (Namibia)
- Website: stadio.ac.za
If the learner wants to be a teacher, enroll at the foundation phase teaching colleges for distance learning. Teaching courses at STADIO are some of the best programs in the country. The school has campuses in Namibia, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Midrand, and Durban. STADIO also offers long distance learning programs for business and other professions.
15. College SA
- Address: Tygervalley Office Park 1 Corner of Old Oak and Durban Rd, Cape Town, 7538, South Africa
- Telephone number: 0861 663 663
- Email: info@college.optimi.co.za
- Website: www.collegesa.edu.za
College SA is among the top IT colleges in south Africa for distance learning. The school encourages students to interact with their instructors for guidance and knowledge. College SA has numerous courses, including graphic design, events management, beauty therapy, project management, and supply chain management.
What is the best distance learning college in South Africa?
- College SA
- STADIO
- TWP Academy
- Matric College
- Bellview Institute
- Oxbridge Academy
- Ember Academy
- Skills Academy
- The Learning Group
- Home Study College
- The Assessment College
- Damelin Correspondence College
- Lyceum Correspondence College
- South African College of Business (SACOB)
- International Business Training College (IBTC)
What are the best distance learning universities in South Africa?
These universities have top foundation phase teaching colleges for distance learning in South Africa. They also offer distance learning courses for business, Information Technology, and other careers:
- Boston City Campus & Business College
- The University of South Africa (UNISA)
- Stellenbosch University
- The University of Pretoria (UP)
- The University of Johannesburg (UJ)
- Wits University
- Botho University
What are the advantages of distance learning in South Africa?
Distance learning is beneficial in the following ways:
- You can study while working to gain experience.
- You can use your salary to pay tuition fees for distance learning programs.
- You can study from anywhere within or outside the country.
- You can create a study timetable that does not affect your job, family, and other responsibilities.
- You save money that could have been spent on campus hostels or travelling to school daily.
Distance learning colleges in South Africa make learning easy. Before enrolling, contact several schools and compare their fees and other aspects. Moreover, conduct a thorough background check on institutions to ensure they are registered, and their courses are accredited.
